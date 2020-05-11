Walt Disney Co. Plans Big Debt Sale To Save Finanes Amid COVID-19 – Up News Info

Walt Disney Co. filed a prospectus with the SEC Monday to offer multiple tranches of senior notes due 2026-2060 to raise new cash. The amount, not yet specified, will be announced later, but it is likely to be quite large. Companies often come up with plans to sell notes with a maximum amount that depends on investor enthusiasm and interest rates.

Moody’s Investor Service said in a note today that the cash will likely be used to pay off outstanding debt as it matures. He said Disney's current debt maturities at the end of the March quarter were approximately $ 12.7 billion over the next twelve months.

"We believe that the available cash and banking facilities will be more than enough to meet all the needs of the company at this time and this transaction will only further reinforce the solid liquidity position of the company, which is important financial insurance for the duration of the crisis and the economic crisis. the effects are still unknown, "said Moody & # 39; s analyst Neil Begley.

"This transaction will add to Disney's significant liquidity as it will unleash revolving debt capacity that would otherwise be presumed to support outstanding commercial paper and short-term maturities, and essentially removes any doubt that the company to have solid liquidity to help carry it out "Black Swan" cycle caused by the spread of COVID-19, "he added.

The company has a total of $ 17.25 billion of revolving loan capacity that has not yet been withdrawn, except to support its pending business role. In other words, using the funds you will raise now to do so leaves the revolver instead.

Disney also has a sizable cash balance of approximately $ 14.3 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter in March,

Moody & # 39; s assigned an A2 rating to the proposed offering, the lower end of a higher long-term rating for commercial paper.