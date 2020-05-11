Virginia to exempt churches from 10-person limit at meetings

Virginia will exempt religious services from the state's current ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, an apparent concession to the Trump administration after it came out in support of a church that sued to challenge the pandemic's restriction.

Governor Ralph Northam's new executive order will allow religious communities to maintain services at 50 percent capacity starting this weekend, as long as the faithful are seated at least six feet away and other safety guidelines are followed. , the Democrat said in a court filing on May 9. The ban on non-religious gatherings of more than 10 people will continue, according to the order.

The Lighthouse Fellowship Church sued the governor in April, defying a criminal citation it received for allowing 16 people to worship at a sanctuary that can house 225. The United States Department of Justice released a statement of interest last weekend in the If religious institutions should have room for maneuver. because "there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its Bill of Rights."

United States District Judge Arenda Wright Allen will decide at any time on the church's request for a court order against the previous executive order while the case proceeds on appeal. The judge previously denied the church's request for a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the directive.

