Vijay Deverakonda is super excited for people to see Fighter

Vijay Deverakondam, the star of Arjun Reddy, is ready to collaborate with Karan Johar on his first Pan India project tentatively titled Fighter.

Yesterday, Karan turned to social media to send his actor some birthday wishes along with expressing his enthusiasm for their collaboration. He wrote: "Happy birthday Vijay! We will celebrate soon! And I can't wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan! Check this space out for more !! @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy”

In his reply to the charming wish, Vijay wrote: "Karannn 🙂 I can't wait for India to see what we are doing and celebrate it. And thank you for being warm, fun and sincerely understanding. I feel a responsibility to give you a movie. enormously memorable. And I will. "

The project marks many firsts for the stars involved, as it is the first time that Vijay will collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh.