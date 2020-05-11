Victim or executioner? Let the computer decide

MOSCOW – Probably seemed like a good idea at the time.
After you arrived and bought tickets at the newly renovated Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kiev, Ukraine, you would fill out a questionnaire and do a psychological test while a computer collected data from social media.
Then a computer algorithm would digest the information and assign it to one of several categories, including executioners, collaborators, or victims, and adapt its experience accordingly, a presentation about the proposed museum, he said.
The brainchild of a Moscow filmmaker known for his embrace of immersive theater and role-playing, Ilya A. Khrzhanovsky, the plan was designed to avoid a "one-of-a-kind visit to the museum for all," as the presentation brilliantly suggested.
Whether it succeeds or not, it has already sparked a storm of criticism for the planned reform of the center, which will open in 2025 at a site where the Nazis shot tens of thousands of Jewish, Roma, Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war. , psychiatric hospital patients and others.
The site, a mysterious wooded ravine on the outskirts of Kiev, was largely left intact by the Soviets as an open-air monument. In the post-war years, the city grew around it, leaving an island of trees with a terrible history in the midst of apartment blocks and busy streets.
On a recent day, a pale spring sun filtered through the canopy, onto the ground crisscrossed with the trails of mountain bikers.
Even in the 1940s, the forests were close to the ordinary bustle of the city, as they are today. The center notes that during the genocide on the Eastern Front, Jews were often killed near their homes rather than being transferred to death camps.
In September 1941, posters were placed in Kyiv directing Jews to gather at the corner of Melnykova and Dehtyarivska streets, close enough to Babyn Yar that their last journey was on foot. The local auxiliary police aided the Nazis. Many witnesses saw the columns of people pass.
If Mr. Khrzhanovsky's plan goes ahead, computers direct visitors downtown to one of the multiple paths through the exhibition's labyrinth plane. Then they would witness the horror of Babyn Yar as participants in an "interactive role-based experience,quot;.
According to the presentation, visitors would be led through corridors obscured by "blind guides." A space where visitors could wear virtual reality glasses would offer varied experiences of being "victims, collaborators, Nazis and prisoners of war who had to burn bodies, among others."
The so-called deep fake technology could show video depictions of the horror with the faces of the visitors plastered on the characters in the scenes. The presentation notes that the technology is used to create "fake celebrity porn videos," but it could be reused for Holocaust memories.
At the end, visitors can receive a report on their profile, the presentation suggests.
Overall, the presentation suggests that a visit would become "a challenging and sometimes shocking emotional journey with ethical choices at its core."
Khrzhanovsky revealed the plan for the museum, which will cost $ 100 million, last fall, but, perhaps out of disbelief, critics didn't begin to find their voice until this spring.
"How can these plans be appropriate to confront the Holocaust and at an ancient Holocaust site?" Karel Berkhoff, a historian at the Amsterdam War, Holocaust and Genocide Institute and a former chief historian of the project, wrote in a resignation letter. "Where's the sensitivity and restraint?"
Many of the people working on the project subsequently quit. Dozens of Ukrainian writers, historians, artists and other cultural figures signed an open letter of protest on April 29, objecting to what they called "forms of immersive participation in a reconstruction of the virtual reality of the Holocaust and the gamification of death."
The project, launched in 2016, coincides with Russia's six-year military foray into Ukraine, which the Kremlin has justified by accusing Ukrainians of sympathizing with fascism.
In addition to the uproar, in a virulently anti-Russian country, the project has received millions of dollars in donations from Russian oligarchs, ultimately putting them in charge of delicate decisions about commemorating the Holocaust and portraying collaboration in Ukraine in times of war.
In a phone interview, Khrzhanovsky defended the project as an update on the Holocaust commemoration, saying he was hired after meeting with one of those donors, Mikhail Fridman, a Russian oil magnate.
Natan Sharansky, the former Soviet dissident and former deputy prime minister of Israel, who serves as chairman of the board of the Babyn Yar memorial project, He told the Ukrainian media that Khrzhanovsky would keep his position as artistic director, but that his concept has not yet been approved or rejected.
For the Holocaust memorial, Mr. Khrzhanovsky defended digital technologies and role play. The presentation was intended to open a discussion of concepts, he said, not to show the final plans of the exhibition.
Visitor profiles, he said, could have many uses. A visitor, for example, can be shown the story of a victim of a similar age and profession, to take home the loss of the Holocaust.
The exhibits will explore individual moral choice, he said. "It was not a bad Hitler or a bad Stalin," which caused mass murder in Europe in the middle of the century, he said. "It was done by people who started participating in this."
The intention is to show, he said, that "anyone can be in any position, and is based on the decisions you make."
"It is about personal responsibility, but also about destiny," he said.
He admitted that the visit to the museum could be heartbreaking. "You can't make it not scary," he said. "It is a terrifying story."
The project echoes Khrzhanovsky's previous work in a series of films called DAU, which explored Soviet repression through immersion of non-professional actors in a Soviet-themed set in Ukraine for months.
The questions raised by the Holocaust project, he said, are relevant today during the coronavirus pandemic, with themes of "suffering, death, and options of saving yourself or others,quot; around coronavirus response policies.
It's not just about death, horror and misery, the presentation notes. The design suggests that visitors complete their cathartic journey in an adult "urban playground,quot; as a symbol of hope. The presentation shows adults sliding down slides and riding on swings.
Critics don't like anything. A member of the planning group who resigned after the presentation of the new design, Dieter Bogner, curator, he wrote, "The central exhibit is dangerously close to printing a Disney Holocaust."
Andrew E. Kramer reported from Moscow, and Maria Varenikova from Kiev, Ukraine.