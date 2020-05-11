The Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II poaching fleet at Vermont Air National Guard Base reached a significant milestone on May 6 when Major Michael Cady rose to the sky for a training mission.

Today, the Vermont Air National Guard made our 500th exit with the F-35 Lightning II. This is a great achievement for our operations and maintenance groups, and a testament to the work ethic of the #VTANG men and women, "he said in a statement on the Vermont Air National Guard's official Facebook page." Let's go after the next 500! "

A pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, made Exit 500 since the F-35 first arrived in Vermont.

"I'm just a pilot on a given day, flying a plane. As it happened, I ended up on the plane for Exit 500. That's great, it's special to be a part of not only this unit [but also] a milestone of 500 starts. I thought it was also great to have my dedicated Team Leader Joe there with me to pitch … It was great to share that moment with him too, "said Cady.

Major Michael Cady, chief of weapons and tactics for the 134th Fighter Squadron, the Vermont Air National Guard, was piloted by the Tail 5278 fighter jet.

The first F-35 fighter jets arrived in Vermont in September 2019.

Currently, more than 490 aircraft have been delivered, including 134 in 2019, and operate from 21 bases worldwide. More than 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers have been trained and the F-35 fleet has exceeded more than 240,000 accumulated flight hours.