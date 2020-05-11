Verizon says mother's day calls increased 13% and text messages 25% due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

It wasn't just Saturday night live or Matilda Cuomo doing her best to make a special note of Mother's Day in this 2020 setback. A large part of the US population. USA it also made holding the party a priority, apparently a response to COVID-19.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are isolated and unable to see their families or celebrate vacations by going to a restaurant.

This year's edition of the holidays saw a 13% increase in voice calls on a typical Sunday before the pandemic, according to Verizon, as well as a 25% increase in text messages the previous Sunday.

The Verizon Network report, released Monday, counted 1.75 billion talk minutes, 11% more than the previous Sunday, May 3. More than 6 billion text messages were sent.

The report also found a 2.6% increase from the previous Sunday in video chat using the telecommunications giant's collaboration tools.

"Historically, Mother's Day is our highest call volume on Sunday of the year, but this year we expected and saw a significant increase in calls," said Kyle Malady, Director of Networks for Verizon. "Our engineers monitored our networks all day yesterday to ensure that those important connections were made reliably."

Verizon Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis, during an online appearance Monday at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit, said overall use of the Verizon network has increased markedly since the pandemic began in March. "We saw a good day yesterday when more people remembered calling Mom," Ellis said. "Sometimes we forget about the phone call." During the pandemic, landline calls have doubled previous levels of usage, he added.

Former telecommunications and media analyst Craig Moffett, who interviewed Ellis at an online keynote, recalled that the "full wireline" of major telecommunications companies used to be built to handle call traffic on Mother's Day. "That was the great day you planned."