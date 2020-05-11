Vegas believes Dak Prescott to be NFL MVP finalist for Cowboys

While people speculate how the Cowboys signing Andy Dalton could weaken Dak Prescott, Vegas remains convinced that Prescott will be a candidate quarterback for the MVP for Dallas in 2020.

Caesars Sportsbook gives Prescott 9-1 is likely to claim the MVP, placing him only behind Patrick Mahomes (4-1) and Lamar Jackson (13-2).

Prescott, even without a long-term contract from the Cowboys, has received mixed reviews since his spectacular rookie season. Dallas is 27-21 under his leadership since 2017, which equates to a rate of nine wins per season. He had a strong individual campaign in 2019, throwing 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while setting the best career results in yards per pass attempt and passing yards per game.

MORE: This is what & # 39; Madden 21 & # 39; will look like on the new Xbox Series X console

It is surprising to see Prescott ahead of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees in MVP screenings given the consistency of their counterparts throughout their careers. Also, the addition of Dalton could foreshadow drama in Dallas.

%MINIFYHTMLaf32e40c9a67717776a0a7e81a42d6a514%

That said, Prescott should have a strong supporting cast that he can look at with the ball. The Cowboys blocked Amari Cooper on a new contract and selected catcher CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Michael Gallup will return as a possible breakout candidate after a 1,000-yard display last season. .

The Cowboys also give Prescott the edge of national publicity on a weekly basis that few other organizations can match.

Vegas is apparently bullish on Prescott using those tools to build his case as a true superstar talent, even if fans aren't so sure.