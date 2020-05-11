US plans reinvent forest fire fighting amid crew virus risk

BOISE, Idaho – In new plans offering a national reinvention of how to fight forest fires amid the risk of coronavirus spreading through equipment, it's unclear how officials will obtain the evidence and equipment necessary to maintain firefighters. safe in what is expected to be a difficult fire season.

Instead, a group from the USA. USA He developed general guidelines to consider when sending equipment to the flames, with firefighting agencies and groups in different parts of the country able to adapt them to meet your needs. The wildfire season has largely begun, and states in the American west that have suffered catastrophic fires in recent years may see higher than normal wildfire levels due to drought.

"This plan is intended to provide a framework of higher-level considerations and nonspecific operating procedures," wrote the National Multi-Agency Coordination Group, comprised of representatives of federal agencies who worked with state and local officials, in each of the regions. plans "It is not written in terms of,quot; how ", but offers considerations of,quot; what "," why "and,quot; where "."

Federal and state agencies have been struggling to plan forest firefighting since the coronavirus took over the US. USA The standard approach to fighting fires means gathering large numbers of firefighters from different locations, housing them in often unsanitary conditions, and then redeploying them to new locations. That is the opposite of social distancing and other restrictions that, according to health experts, can delay the spread of COVID-19.

A Forest Service risk assessment predicts that large firefighting camps could have a disproportionately high death rate at worst, according to an April 30 letter from a group of lawmakers. They are asking questions about how that risk is communicated to frontline people and regional leaders.

"Given the various state-level home stay orders, will crews and national assets be able to move between regions to respond to wildfires?" U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and 10 other Democratic senators from California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado wrote to the Chief of the Forest Service, Vicki Christiansen. "What are you doing to communicate the risk scale?"

The Forest Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a copy of the Associated Press' risk assessment.

The regional plans, released last week, urge fire managers to use an approach called "Module One,quot; for crews, which recognizes that the job often requires close physical contact between firefighters traveling and camping together. The guidelines suggest that crew members only have close contact with each other and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from all non-module members, who wear masks when interacting with each other.

The camp should be done primarily in small groups, rather than the traditional approach, where sometimes hundreds of firefighters stay in the same area. That means relying on ready-made meals or bags for military affairs rather than buffet-style meals in the camps.

"We are trying to mitigate the spread potential as much as possible and at the same time provide safe fire fighting efforts," spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center, Jessica Gardetto said Monday. "This involves isolating our fire teams as much as possible, so they operate more as family units than as individuals, and avoid setting up large fire camps and other situations that involve large groups of people gathering in one place. "

The most important question for many states has been whether they can count on the help of the federal government when wildfires threaten communities.

The plan for the Southwestern United States warned that "in the case of a scenario of high spread of diseases with a high infection rate, the associated loss of service individuals, even in a moderately active fire season, will severely tax the ability to maintain an adequate response to forest fires. "

States requesting aid should be able to demonstrate that they have sufficient resources to keep firefighters safe, according to the guidelines. That could mean access to evidence, a variety of firefighter accommodation options, and plenty of personal protective equipment. But it is unclear how fire managers will meet those requirements.

Some of the regional plans require testing firefighters if tests are available or when they are available, and taking temperatures with non-contact thermometers if they are available. The plans advise fire managers and medical workers to purchase and bring their own thermometers.

However, not all fire agencies are sold for the value of COVID-19 tests. Interior Department Fire Management Board President Leon Ben Jr. warned in a May 1 memo that the false-negative rate of evidence could lure fire managers to a false sense of security.

As a result, department advisers on health problems in forest fire fighting do not recommend the use of tests for routine screening.

"Given the limited accuracy of the tests available, current COVID-19 tests provide limited or no detection value for the wildfire community," Ben wrote.