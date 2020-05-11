US guided missile destroyers USA And the British frigate left the Barents Sea – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA It has confirmed that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and a British Duke-class Type 23 frigate departed from the Barents Sea after seven days of Arctic operations.

The purpose of the operation was "to affirm freedom of navigation and demonstrate perfect integration among allies," the European Naval Forces in the United States said in a statement.

This was the first time that US Navy ships. USA They have operated in the Barents Sea area off the Arctic coast of Russia since the mid-1980s, the height of the Cold War.

The Surface Action Group (SAG) comprised of U.S. Fleet Class 6 (C6F) Aegis destroyers Arleigh Burke USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Porter (DDG 78), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), support ship fast combat USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), and Royal Navy HMS Kent (F 78) entered the Barents Sea on May 4 to conduct training and operations in the harsh conditions of the Arctic region. Along with warships, the US Navy. USA P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) and Reconnaissance Aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force. USA They provided support during training and operational events.

"The Arctic is an important region and our naval forces operate there, including the Barents Sea, to ensure the safety of trade and to demonstrate freedom of navigation in that complex environment," said Admiral James G. Foggo III, commander of the Naval Forces of Europe and Africa "Our operations with the United Kingdom demonstrate the strength, flexibility and commitment of the NATO Alliance to freedom of navigation throughout the Arctic and all European waters."

As the Arctic continues to become more accessible to maritime traffic, naval dominance in the region is critical to regional security, global trade, and American national interests. SAG operations provided an opportunity for sailors to demonstrate their readiness for sustained Arctic operations in a unique and challenging environment.

As CNN previously reported, the Barents Sea is part of the Arctic Ocean and borders northern Norway and Russia. The Russian port of Murmansk, which is home to the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy, is located at sea.

The US Navy USA He said he had notified Moscow of the upcoming operation on Friday "to avoid misperceptions, reduce risk and avoid an unintended escalation."