US Army USA Boosts air assault training in Europe – Defense Blog

U.S. Soldiers with Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, supported by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook helicopter teams participated in air assault training at Grafenwoehr Training Area of ​​the 7th Army Training Command, Germany.

The US Army USA Boost air assault training using unique techniques, which combine the use of helicopters with ground infantry and artillery to quickly move troops and equipment into battle.

Members of the Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment practiced how to safely connect (or hook) an M777A2 howitzer to a cargo helicopter. Soldiers must learn the correct way to secure equipment, along with safely entering and leaving the helicopter to avoid injury.

This training is not just a one-day event. Non-commissioned officers qualified for air assault trained soldiers on how to properly secure the gun and where to be when the helicopter is over them.

This process allows the platoon to work through its systems or procedures on how to carry out the sling load training in the correct way.

When the helicopter enters, the soldiers are ready to connect the ropes. After securing the cargo and the helicopter crew chief confirms that the area is clear, the pilot begins to lift the aircraft to ensure the cargo is safe for transport.

Transporting equipment by cargo helicopter can be an effective way to move equipment where the roads are too dangerous to move in military trucks.