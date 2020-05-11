US and British soldiers conduct reconnaissance exercise in Poland – Defense Blog

U.S. and British soldiers conduct a reconnaissance exercise during the NATO Advanced Presence Battle Group Poland mission in Bemowo Piskie, Poland.

On Monday, the Army press release said soldiers assigned to Kronos Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment with British Soldiers, assigned to Troop Legion, Squad C, also known as the Light Dragons, perform an exercise of live fire during the squadron. NATO Mission for the Advanced Presence of the Battle Group-Poland.

Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) is a military defense and deterrence posture deployed by NATO allies in Central Europe, in order to protect and reassure NATO member states in central and northern Europe on the eastern flank of their security.

Following the Russian invasion of Crimea and its war in Donbass, NATO member states agreed at the 2016 Warsaw summit to send four multinational battalion battle groups to NATO member states deemed most exposed to possible attack. or Russian invasion.

NATO's enhanced advanced presence consists of four battalion-size battle groups deploying to a persistent rotating base in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland to demonstrate the alliance's determination and ability to act as one in response to any aggression against its members.