University of California should suspend SAT and ACT as an admission requirement, says Napolitano – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The president of the University of California 10 campus system recommends suspension and possible removal of the SAT and ACT as part of the admission requirements.

UC President Janet Napolitano shared recommendations and a five-year plan in a document released Monday.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, the university system had made such admissions tests optional for applicants in the fall of 2021.

Napolitano suggests that UC continue to operate as an optional testing institution until 2022 and that for 2023 and 2024, UC is "blind testing," which would allow applicants to submit scores such as the SAT for course placement and scholarship consideration, without weight of those admission selection tests.

By 2025, the President recommends removing the ACT and SAT in any way for California students who want to attend UC, and developing and using a new UC-specific test instead.

Even if the new test is not ready by 2025, UC would not yet suspend the use of the ACT and SAT in its admission process for California students, according to Napolitano's proposal.

Work on the new test is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in January 2021 to be ready in time for applicants in the fall of 2025.

Napolitano proposes that UC work with K-12 educators, test experts, California State University, and UC faculty in the process of developing a more appropriate admission test.

The UC President also recommends that plans be made on how admissions for non-resident students will work beginning in 2025, where the new UC-based test could also be applied to those applicants.

UC was sued for alleged discrimination in December by high school students, advocates for fairness for admission by requiring incoming students to take the SAT and ACT, which critics have argued do not accurately predict a student's success and disadvantages. students of color and students from low-income families.