United releases changes after photos of SF-packed flight during pandemic COVID-19 Go Viral – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A doctor returning from New York to San Francisco on a United Airlines flight posted photos of his packed plane, raising serious concerns about the safety of air travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

In apparent response to photos showing complete flights with little social distancing, United Airlines announced a new policy that provides passengers with a 24-hour warning and the opportunity to cancel or rebook a flight expected to be near their capacity.

The airline also said it would notify passengers at check-in if the flight was 70 percent or more full.

"There were 15 passengers. It was almost empty, ”says passenger Anna Cabrera about her first flight since the outbreak began.

“I was very concerned with how security would be at the airport and on the plane. I was concerned if the plane was going to be full, if there would be enough separation, ”said Cabrera.

Airlines have seen the number of passengers on planes drop during the pandemic. In response, many of the major airlines have reduced flights and consolidated flight routes. That has raised the spectrum of fewer flights, but more complete. It is a possibility that has provoked mixed responses from the flying public.

%MINIFYHTMLcebb9146d8bb46aeec66abdad1a2aaf616%

“I would feel very comfortable if there was a person to my left and my right because I know that the airline has already cleaned the seats. And second, people have already been instructed to use PPE, "says Harvey, Cabrera's husband.

Others were less convinced of the safety of flying indoors with strangers.

"One of the other passengers was right behind me. If it gets more crowded, I wouldn't like it, "says passenger Jay Kwon.

"It would cause me anxiety, but it wouldn't prohibit me from flying," says passenger Jay Sweeney.

United Airlines says it cannot always guarantee enough empty seats to allow for social distancing. The airline wrote on its website: “Given our significantly reduced hours, we want to make sure that customers have the opportunity to reach their destinations, particularly in places where we only operate one flight per day, so some flights may have more customers on board than others. "

Other airlines like American have adopted stricter social distancing rules. American has limited capacity on its flights by leaving half of the center seats empty. The airline says it will allow passengers and stewardesses to space properly.