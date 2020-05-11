Union representing Minnesota meat packing plants speaks out against opening – Up News Info

The union representing hundreds of meatpacking workers in Minnesota says there are still safety concerns at the plants that reopened last week.

The United International Food and Commercial Workers Union represents a quarter of a million workers nationwide, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The JBS pork plant in Worthington and the Jennie-O store in Willmar opened this week following the President's executive order to keep the plants open during the pandemic.

Before the order, JBS's Worthington plant was closed due to concerns about COVID-19. About 350 workers have tested positive for the virus.

The union said reopening those companies "without urgent security improvements needed is a reckless move that will put the lives of Americans at risk and jeopardize the long-term security of our nation's food supply." Therefore, they request the Trump Administration to provide full-pay personal protective equipment and sick leave for any infected person.

JBS and Jennie-O say they have improved their prevention protocols to protect employees and coordinated their reopening with state and federal guidance.