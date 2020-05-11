Underage rapper Bhad Bhabie: I'm dating an adult man & # 39; (Details)

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is only 17 years old. But yesterday, MTO News confirmed that it announced to the world that it is dating an adult man: 21-year-old rapper Yung Bans.

And they are quite serious. The underage rapper tattooed the name on his back. Watch the video above to see the tattoos.

Under California law, where they both live, Yung Bans is legally prohibited from having intimate contact with Bhadie, as she is considered a "minor,quot;.

(see video above)

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, first appeared on the scene when she appeared in an episode of Dr. Phil in September 2016, and said the phrase, "Catch me outside, how about that?" Danielle instantly became a viral video meme and millions of people saw her catchphrase.

Danielle rapped again and changed her name to Bhad Bhabie. She became the youngest rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single "These Heaux,quot;. He subsequently signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and has now expanded into a reality show, a makeup brand, touring, and a music career.

And what about his man, well, he's also a rapper.

Yung Bans, real name Vas Coleman, is a 21-year-old rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his singles, including "Ridin & # 39;", "Lonely,quot;, "Dresser,quot;, "Right Through You,quot; and "4TSpoon,quot; with Playboi Carti; as well as Yung Bans Vol. 1-5 series mixtape