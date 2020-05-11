The UK government has released its COVID-19 recovery strategy, and theaters receive a provisional green light to reopen "no earlier than July 4."

However, the 50-page document suggests that the reopening of indoor public spaces will depend on a reduction in confirmed cases of the virus, and that the actual date for those locations may be "significantly later" if infections do not subside.

Theaters are covered by step three of the plan, the final stage of the initial reduction of the country's blockade. Three pubs and beauty salons are also covered in the pass. The document makes it clear that any company that reopens will have to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines, which currently involve distance between people, greater hygiene and a limited number of people in any space.

Today's announcement does not describe how specific sectors should adapt approaches to combat the virus, but the government said it would establish a series of working groups to consult with stakeholders in individual industries to create more specific guidelines.

The government also revealed today that it would be testing "pilot reopens" to test the companies' ability to adopt the COVID-19 security guidelines.

The UKCA, which represents the interests of 90% of UK cinemas, welcomed the tentative date for the reopening but warned that it would "respond accordingly" to developments in the situation.

“We have made it clear to the Government of the United Kingdom, and to the delegated governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, that, based on our understanding of the safeguards that must be implemented before cinemas can be safely opened, the Most places will be ready to do so in late June. Therefore, today's suggestion that this could be considered around July 4 is welcome, "UKCA chief Phil Clapp said in a statement sent to Up News Info.

"But we recognize that there are a number of broader public health considerations that mean that may not be possible, and of course we will respond accordingly. As long as the cinemas can reopen, it is clear that all venues will need continued government support until such time as businesses get back to normal levels of activity, "added Clapp.

Last night, in a televised speech, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that "at least part of the hotel industry" could reopen if the infection rate remains low, although he did not offer a clear timetable.