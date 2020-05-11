UK government sets tentative film reopens for July 4, but says actual date could be "significantly later" – Up News Info

The UK government has released its COVID-19 recovery strategy, and theaters are given a provisional green light to reopen from July 4, during step three of the plan.

However, the document makes it clear that the reopening of interior public spaces will depend on a reduction in confirmed cases of the virus and that the actual date for theaters may be "significantly later".

“Each step may involve adding new adjustments to existing restrictions or taking some adjustments further. For example, while the reopening of outdoor spaces and activities (subject to continuous social distancing) appears earlier in the roadmap because the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly less, it is likely that the reopening of indoor public spaces and leisure facilities (such as gyms and cinemas), Facilities whose primary purpose is social interaction (such as nightclubs), places that draw large crowds (such as sports stadiums), and personal care facilities where close contact is inherent (like beauty salons) can only become fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in the number of infections, "it reads.

More to come…