UCSF Doc stunned by air travel conditions; COVID-19 impacts mother's day celebrations – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

San Francisco artist 'Honey Bear' raises over $ 100,000 for COVID-19 charities

SAN FRANCISCO – Images of masked "honey bears,quot; have appeared in all of San Francisco in closed stores since the shelter-in-place order went into effect. Now, a local artist is using his work and the instant stardom of his "Honey Bears,quot; to help others in a big way. The artist calling himself Fnnch has already raised over $ 125,000 for various charities. He is working on a new project that could make these bears even more visible. "For me it is a universal symbol of happiness," Fnnch told KPIX 5. "It is positive. It is nostalgic. It is inclusive." read more

Coronavirus holders

Giant employees, A & # 39; s, other MLB teams participate in national antibody test

PALO ALTO – Staff of the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants joined thousands of other Major League Baseball employees to participate in a Stanford study to help scientists determine when companies and sports should reopen across the country. According to the results of a Stanford-led study, the coronavirus has not spread widely among MLB workers. The study evaluated about 5,603 MLB employees, mostly reception personnel from 26 clubs, including the Giants and Athletics. Only 60 people tested positive. "Personally, I thought there would be a larger fraction. From the antibody tests we have conducted in Santa Clara, Los Angeles County, New York; There are other groups that are doing New York and Miami-Dade, we have seen numbers more like three percent, four percent. In New York it's 25 percent, "said Stanford medical professor Jay Bhattacharya. read more

Bay Area economists assess whether the US USA Heading for a depression of COVID-19

OAKLAND – With new unemployment figures showing that 20 million American jobs were lost in the month of April alone, KPIX 5 asked two Bay Area experts to explain where the United States could be headed in this historic economic moment. "We are definitely in a big recession," said Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor at St. Mary’s College. He added that it does not fully meet the criteria for depression. "(It is) an abnormally deep contraction in the economy," said Dr. Rasmus. "But if you look at history, depressions are always associated with financial accidents too." read more

Elderly care moms visit families from the balcony at the Walnut Creek facility

WALNUT CREEK – In Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the Bardo used a balcony to symbolize the longing for separated loved ones but, on Sunday, the balconies were used to bring them together for Mother's Day. "We celebrate Mother's Day a little differently this year," said Jennifer Pastora, executive director of the assisted-living senior community at Byron Park in Walnut Creek. "We have had to pivot some of our operations to accommodate COVID." Due to the pandemic, families are unable to enter the facilities. The staff then installed some areas outside where they could greet their mothers and grandmothers from the first floor balconies. read more

California beauty salons and hair salons say they are safe and ready to reopen

SAN JOSE – A San Jose hair salon owner is among the growing number of stylists who believe salons and hair salons should be part of the reopening of California phase two. Karie Bennett, owner of several Atelier salons in San Jose, said stylists must receive weeks of disinfection, sterilization and sanitation training as a requirement of the state of California to obtain a cosmetology license. "Next to a hospital, the classrooms will be one of the cleanest places you can go," said Bennett. <a href = ”https://cbsloc.al/2SPiBkA” Read more

Intel Corp Reflects on Building a New US Chip Factory USA To cover the supply disruption in Asia

SANTA CLARA – Intel is talking to the Trump administration about building a new semiconductor plant in the United States amid concerns about relying on suppliers in Asia for chips used in a wide variety of electronic products. A spokesman for Intel, the largest US chipmaker, said Sunday that the company is in talks with the Defense Department to improve sources of domestic technology. Spokesman William Moss said Santa Clara, California-based Intel is well positioned to work with the government "to operate a US-owned commercial smelter." read more

UCSF doctor returns from fighting COVID-19 in New York, stunned by conditions in flight

SAN FRANCISCO – With all reports of dramatic declines in air travelers, Dr. Ethan Weiss, a UC-San Francisco cardiologist, returning from an assignment at a New York City hospital to help combat the COVID outbreak -19 from that city was surprised to see the overcrowded conditions on their flight back to San Francisco. Weiss was flying back to San Francisco outside of Newark on Saturday. He was a member of the UCSF medical team who volunteered to fly to New York in April to give some relief to doctors and nurses overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. With much fanfare, United Airlines took the team back and forth for free. But Weiss started tweeting about the flight soon after boarding. read more

Berkeley Officials Warn Students Leaving University of California of Severe Fines for Illegal Dumping

BERKELEY – Despite the fact that the University of California-Berkeley campus has been largely empty since the March coronavirus shelter instead ended classes in person, many students have returned to move out of residences with instruction. end of spring semester on Friday. The annual ritual usually involves leaving large amounts of discarded mattresses and furniture on the sidewalk, and Berkeley officials reminded tenants and homeowners on Sunday to properly plan and dispose of items that are no longer needed during the move. The annual appeal has new meaning this year, as the city seeks to keep sanitation workers safe from possible COVID-19 transmission. read more

Stability of 49ers Hope roster pays dividends to overcome COVID-19 schedule challenges

SANTA CLARA – For all the focus on the big names that San Francisco left this offseason, like left tackle Joe Staley and defensive presenter DeForest Buckner, the reality is that the 49ers will look very much alike in 2020. The defending NFC champion Niners will return 18 of 22 starters for a team that failed to win a quarter, the kind of continuity that could be especially crucial during this virtual offseason. While many teams are trying to install new systems or bring several new players up to date as teams spread across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49ers are almost intact. read more

Man Released on $ 0 Bail Leads Sonoma County Deputies for Chasing Stolen Cars

SANTA ROSA – A man who had been arrested days earlier and released on $ 0 bond for the coronavirus was in custody after allegedly stealing a car from a Santa Rosa dealership and leading Sonoma County agents in a savage chase that ended in a accident. John Pote, a 41-year-old passerby from Santa Rosa, appeared to be unharmed in the collision, but was transported to the hospital for evaluation before going to jail. Investigators said the incident began Thursday when Pote was arrested for various violations of the law after causing two riots at the Sonoma County airport in less than an hour. He was released on $ 0 bail in accordance with the California Emergency Coronavirus Bail Schedule. read more

Restaurant owner Che Fico will probably pay you back for your help loan

SAN FRANCISCO – Since opening two years ago, Che Fico in San Francisco has been considered one of the best new restaurants in the country, but co-owner David Nayfeld said he was barely making ends meet. "We were surviving, in terms of making enough money to save a little bit and gradually get out of debt for building a restaurant here in San Francisco," Nayfeld told KPIX 5. "So the truth is, the industry here, and the industry across the country has been on life support for quite some time. " So when the government first launched its forgivable loan or PPP program, it was seen as a lifeline for small businesses. Nayfeld received his funding about two weeks ago. Now, Nayfled said he is more than likely to return it. read more

San Francisco paid $ 30,000 a day for empty hotel rooms during a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – For weeks, nearly 1,000 hotel rooms for front-line workers have been left empty in San Francisco. The city leased them when they saw how overwhelmed New York City was when the surge occurred. The move cost about $ 30,000 per day. But officials now say they overestimated the need. 80% of rooms have not been used regularly in the past few weeks, according to SF Chronicle. "It's quite shocking, particularly when we were told that one of the reasons we couldn't get people to the rooms was because it costs too much money," said SF supervisor Matt Haney. read more