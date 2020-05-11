Twitter will tag disputed COVID-19 tweets

CHICAGO – Twitter announced on Monday It will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.

The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that technology companies are implementing to deal with an outbreak of erroneous virus-related information on their sites.

Twitter will take a case-by-case approach to how it decides which tweets are tagged and will only remove posts that are harmful, company leaders said Monday.

Some tweets will be executed with a tag underneath that directs users to a link with additional information about COVID-19. Other tweets may be covered entirely by a warning tag that alerts users that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with the guidance of public health experts regarding COVID-19."

The new tags will be available in approximately 40 languages ​​and should start appearing in tweets as soon as today. The warning could be applied retroactively to previous tweets.

Twitter will not directly verify the facts or call the fake tweets on the site, said Nick Pickles, the company's senior global public policy strategist. Warning labels can direct users to selected tweets, public health websites, or news articles.

"People don't want us to play the role of deciding for them what is true and what is not true, but they do want people to play a much bigger role in the context," Pickles said.

The fine line is similar to that taken by tech rival Facebook, who has said he doesn't want to be an "arbiter of the truth," but has arranged for third-party fact checkers to review falsehoods on his site. part of the Facebook fact check program.

An example of a disputed tweet that could be tagged on your site includes claims about the origin of COVID-19, which remains unknown. Conspiracy theories about how the virus started and if it is man-made have revolved around social media for months.

Twitter will continue to remove COVID-19 tweets that pose a threat to the safety of an individual or group, along with attempts to incite mass violence or widespread civil unrest. The company has already been removing fake coronavirus cures and claims that social distancing or face masks are not slowing down the spread of the virus.

Twitter announced in February a similar initiative to tag manipulated or tampered photos or images on its site after a video of Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi slowed down to make her words appear to be ringing. Since then, Twitter has only applied the tag twice to manipulated media.

Tech giants Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have responded to a worldwide spread of misinformation that has been fueled by the virus since the outbreak began in January. Last month, Facebook also began alerting users who interacted with erroneous information about the coronavirus by directing them to the data page of the World Health Organization.