Twitter alleges Diddy's new girlfriend is transgender

WENN

The silhouette of the alleged new baby from the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is reflected in his sunglasses, leading social media users to question his gender.

Up News Info –

Social media users always have something to say about Sean. "P DiddyCombs also known as Diddy's love life. After finishing criticizing him for his controversial relationship with Lori harveyNow people are clowning the hip-hop mogul over his alleged new girlfriend, whom they suspect is transgender.

Conversations about Diddy's alleged new baby started after she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 8, a video of him "sending love" to his fans and followers during this "crazy moment." He was seen sitting at home, with house music in the background.

At first glance, the 50-year-old rapper seemed to be alone. However, after a close look, he turned out to be in the company of a woman, whose silhouette was reflected in her sunglasses. But people soon questioned the gender identity of the "womanesque" figure who was with Diddy, and people asked on Twitter if the "woman" in the video was male, female, or transgender.

<br />

"lmaoo is that woman or man," one scoffed at the video. Another curious fan asked the same question as writing: "Don't tell me he's a man." Sharing another puzzled thought, someone else commented, "Dead, a ** thought the same thing … that he looks pretty silly."

%MINIFYHTML1f23f2ddc46e6eea281745ec42dc6f9016%

"What a hat a man had to be !! I thought I saw a hanging peen and the physicist," a fourth person made a wild guess. Echoing the opinion, someone else wrote: "my vote … a man."

While people are still guessing about Diddy's alleged new girlfriend and his gender, hit maker "I Need a Girl" recently called his late ex Kim porter like "him" for him. Offering a "PSA [public service announcement]" to all men, he said during a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live in April.

"For all playboys," he said, "when you find that one, don't play with it. Because they are rare. You know what I mean? It's weird. Someone who is going to understand you, be there for you unconditionally." Sharing her repentance, she admitted, "I feel like she was the one for me, and you know, I played around a bit. [God] changed me as a man and was able to appreciate love."

During the live session, Diddy also revealed a large monument that he built of Kim in his backyard.