Twitch now sells digital gift cards

Twitch is now selling official gift cards that you can use to purchase items on the popular streaming platform, the company. announced today. Despite being a free service, Twitch offers several ways to spend money, including buying channel subscriptions and paying for Twitch's "Bits,quot; virtual currency, and new gift cards can go toward those purchases.

You can buy the gift cards here. They are available in $ 25, $ 50, $ 100 and $ 200 denominations, and can be sent by email or text message. You can only get them digitally right now, but they'll be available on Best Buy and GameStop "soon," according to the Twitch announcement blog. For now, they are only available to US residents. But "we are looking to offer them soon in other countries," according to Twitch.