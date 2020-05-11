Tua Tagovailoa gives her mother Cadillac Escalade Mother's Day

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gifted his mother with a Mother's Day gift on Sunday.

Tagovailoa published a video on her Twitter account with the subtitle: "Happy Mother's Day for a mother who is more than deserving. I love you mom." The clip shows his entire family leaving their home for a black Cadillac Escalade in the front garden. Diane Tagovailoa, realizing it was a gift for her, said, "Is this mine?"

"This is yours," confirmed Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the April NFL Draft, was also Miami's first pick. Although a deal has yet to be signed, your rookie salary will see you pay $ 30.3 million over four years with a signing bonus of $ 19.6 million. It also has sponsorships from Muscle Milk, Bose and Adidas.

It is worth noting that Tagovailoa has a strong family dynamic with his parents, two sisters, and his brother Taulia, as he demonstrates by saying, "I know you wanted something that could take everyone." That is a part of their Samoan heritage and religious upbringing, as well as the principle that parents must be honored and respected.

It seems that Tagovailoa, who will wear No. 1 in Miami, still knows how to put the former first, even when he becomes more independent in the NFL.