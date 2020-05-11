Trump faces coronavirus at White House amid effort to "reopen,quot; the United States – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – While encouraging the country to "reopen," President Donald Trump faces coronavirus cases in the White House itself, highlighting the challenge he faces in instilling confidence in a nation that is still recovering from the pandemic.

Two known cases of COVID-19 among staff at one of America's most protected complexes have sent three of the nation's best medical experts to quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence to "self-isolation." The scare comes as the White House this week is emphasizing to the American people the steps being taken to ensure their safety, in the hope that it will convince them to resume normal activities.

"This week, you will hear @WhiteHouse talking about preparedness and trust," Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted. "The Trump administrator is working 24 hours a day to increase our testing capacity, increase our EPP reserves, distribute therapies, and bring $ to states to SAFELY reopen in a way that Americans can have CONFIDENCE."

However, that message was undermined by exposure of senior government officials to positive cases in the White House itself and new protection measures in place to keep Trump safe.

A memorandum sent to staff Monday instructed "everyone entering the west wing to wear a mask or face covering." Staff will be allowed to remove covers from their faces if they sit at least six feet away from their colleagues. Trump himself is not yet expected to wear a mask.

Pence directed the weekly White House call with governors from an isolated room on Monday after his press secretary tested positive on Friday. Dr. Deborah Birx and other staff members participated, as usual, from a conference room in the Situation Room, Pence said, explaining the "slightly different circumstance."

"We are taking appropriate countermeasures to protect the health of the president," Pence added, according to a recording obtained by the AP. The White House was moving to daily tests by some of the staff to detect the disease.

Enhanced protective measures come when Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, and the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, they were quarantined after exposure to White House staff.

The three experts are scheduled to testify before a Senate panel on Tuesday about "Returning to work and safely returning to school." However, they, along with committee chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, will participate remotely. Alexander is in quarantine after a member of his own staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Images of senior administration officials taking such precautions appear when states seek to loosen established economic restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Trump complained Monday that Democratic governors took too long to lift the restrictions in his states.

"The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails," he tweeted. Democrats move slowly, across the United States, for political ends. They would wait until November 3 if it was up to them. Don't play politics. Be careful, move fast!

Trump was scheduled to travel to the state on Thursday, according to notices from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Along with Trump's stimulus to reopen, the administration moved Monday to address significant death rates in nursing homes and other care facilities for the elderly. In the call with the governors, Pence and Birx recommended that each occupant and staff member be screened for COVID-19 in the next two weeks, with vigilant surveillance, especially of staff.

Decisions are made about how quickly to reopen with general elections less than six months away, and Trump and other incumbents facing him amid a public health and economic crisis.

"If we do this carefully, working with the governors, I don't think there is any considerable risk," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on "Fox News Sunday." "In fact, I think there is a considerable risk of not reopening. You are talking about what would be permanent economic harm to the American public."

Mnuchin was one of several economic advisers the White House sent on Sunday to focus on the merits of easing restrictions on the economy. However, attention to possible risks of infection also focused on how the virus even got to the White House.

Fauci's institute said he was "taking appropriate precautions,quot; to mitigate the risk to others while doing his homework, working from home but willing to go to the White House if called. Authorities said both Redfield and Hahn will be quarantined for two weeks.

Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person working at the White House complex to test positive for the virus last week. A military service member acting as a valet for the president tested positive Thursday, the first known instance for a person close to Trump in the White House.

The announced precautions contrast with a president who has refused to cover his face at White House meetings or at public events.

Kevin Hassett, a Trump adviser and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, acknowledged Sunday that it is "scary to go to work,quot; at the White House, calling the West Wing a "small and crowded place." It's, you know, a little risky. "

Hassett said he wears a mask when necessary and practices "aggressive social distancing." Appearing on Up News Info '"Face the Nation," he said any fear is tempered by frequent testing, access to an excellent medical team, and his belief that this is a time "when people have to step up and serve their country." .

