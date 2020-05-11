Trump calls for Chuck Todd to be fired for "Meet The Press" clip – Up News Info

President Donald Trump once again lashed out Meet the press Presenter Chuck Todd, who asked to be fired after Sunday's show aired an edited clip of Attorney General William Barr speaking about the Justice Department's decision to drop the Michael Flynn case.

This is certainly not the first time Trump has attacked Todd – he has tweeted or retweeted about him another 14 times since taking office, while the president has disagreed over NBC and its parent company, Comcast, in some of their public statements and at briefings and demonstrations.

In the clip shown on Sunday Meet the pressBarr, in an interview with CBS News' Catherine Harridge last week, was asked: "When history remembers this decision (to drop the Flynn case), how do you think it will be written?"

Related story & # 39; Last Week Tonight & # 39;: John Oliver talks about the dismissal of the Michael Flynn case and Donald Trump's "Live and Let Die" coronavirus strategy

Well, the story is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who is writing the story, ”Barr said.

Meet the press cut the clip there. Todd, at a round table with Richard Haass, Peggy Noonan and Kristen Welker, said: “Peggy, I was surprised by the cynicism of the response. It is a correct answer. But he is the attorney general. He did not argue that he was defending the rule of law. I almost admitted that yes, this is political work. "

A Justice Department spokesperson, Kerri Kupec, opposed the issue, writing that what was left out was when Barr went on to say in the CBS News interview: "But I think a fair story would say it was a good decision because it confirmed the rule of law. He helped, upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and undid what was an injustice. "

She wrote: “Very disappointed by the misleading editing / commenting of @ChuckTodd in @Meet the press about AG Barr's CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. The AG not only made the case in the VERY response that Chuck says no, but he also did it several times during the interview. "

%MINIFYHTML3422e65b7fe1b79243b17cd56cc9a62d14%

Very disappointed by the misleading edit / comment of @ChuckTodd in @Meet the press about AG Barr's CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. The AG not only made the case in the VERY response that Chuck says no, he also did it several times during the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE – KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

The show said it was an honest mistake. Meet the press He tweeted back to Kupec on Sunday: "You're right. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering comment and analysis. The remaining clip included important comments from the attorney general that we missed, and regret the error ". In Flynn's coverage of the case last week, there were also many comments and coverage that focused solely on sound, "the story is written by the winners" and not the rest of Barr's quote.

Late Sunday, Trump, in a storm of Mother's Day tweets, picked up on the mistake and accused Todd of intentionally omitting the rest of Barr's comments. He also tweeted the name of FCC President Ajit Pai. The president previously suggested that NBC licensing should be a challenge, even though the FCC licenses individual stations, not networks. Pai has also said that the FCC does not have the authority to act on an issue in the program's content.