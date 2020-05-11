Trevor Noah narrates as coronavirus violates Donald Trump's wild, wild west wing – Up News Info

We have all seen the horror movie when the poor victim finally reaches a helpful person on the phone after answering a series of horrible calls. Then the reassuring voice on the other end of the line quickly turns silent and ultra-low: "The calls come from inside the house!

Trevor Noah has also seen that movie. At the end of last week, actually.

"For months President Trump has been saying that the coronavirus pandemic is not as important as everyone suggests," the host said tonight during his monologue about The daily show of social distance. "But now the virus responds by saying," Knock, knock, beeyatch! "

Cut to news reports that say: "Within 48 hours, two White House staff members tested positive for the virus." As you may have read, one of them was the President's personal valet, who serves him meals and a large amount of Coca-Cola Light, and the other is Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. Fun fact: The latter is newly married to one of Trump's closest advisers.

Related story Donald Trump abruptly ends Coronavirus press conference after CBS journalist challenged him in China rhetoric

"And I won't lie," added the Comedy Central host, "I'm not surprised that this group started at Stephen Miller's house. That guy has always emitted big vibrations" bitten by a bat. "

See photo above.

"Oh quick," reflects Noah. “The coronavirus is now officially in the White House. And that is scary. Although, if it's like everything else that lands at the White House, it will last more than a few weeks. "

Oh, really click. And Noah punctuated his auction with this visual aid:

%MINIFYHTMLcab7d689041384c196118d840c921c2316%

Comedy Central via Twitter



If that doesn't make you nostalgic for those exciting days of yore …

Here's a look at tonight's monologue from The daily show of social distance:

West Wing Coronavirus Outbreak: If it's like everything else that lands in the White House, it won't last more than a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/nBvhPaHL3j – The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 12, 2020

Noah tonight also practically interviews Amandla Sternberg before The whirlpool premiere on Netflix: