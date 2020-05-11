Toya Johnson had the best time with her daughters Reginae Carter and Reign Rushing over the weekend: see their matching outfits

Like everyone else, Toya Johnson celebrated Mother's Day this past weekend, and she had a lot of fun with her daughters, Reigny Rushing and Reginae Carter. Take a look at these juicy photos he shared on his social media account from the patio.

‘" As a mother I am not perfect. I make mistakes. I forget things. I lose my cool and some days I get a little crazy. But it's okay because in the end, nobody could love my children like I do. " Happy Mother's Day! "@Sterlingpics,quot; Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "Beautiful." Happy Mother's Day, Toya! "And another follower ran over to the ladies and posted this message:" You and Nae are such beautiful women. "

Another follower said: Feliz Happy Mother's Day! Your girls are beautiful, "and someone else wrote," This is so beautiful that I admire you as a mother. Happy Mother's Day. & # 39;

My mini me. I love being your mother. # my1stlove "Toya captioned a post that includes photos of Nae.

One fan wrote, "I'm a little confused. Who's the mom? Happy Mother's Day, you two are gorgeous," and someone else said, "Who's doing her hair? It's always perfect! What a cute duckie ♥ ️’

Another follower posted this: ‘Happy Mother's Day Toya !! You have a beautiful lil princess !! Be sure, "and someone else said," I love these absolutely beautiful photos of you and your two daughters. Happy Mother's Day to you, Toya. "

Someone else posted: ‘She looks like her father in the first photo. Happy Mother's Day, sister 😍 ’

Apart from this, Toya was praised by Reginae the other day. The young woman shared an emotional post on her social media account to celebrate Mother's Day.

Ad

He wrote a tearful message for his mother and shared a really sweet video on his social media account.



Post views:

0 0