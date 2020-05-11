Toya Johnson had a nice time with Ms Nita, her sister Anisha, and her niece Jashae – these photos would make Toya's late brother Josh smile from the sky

Last weekend, Toya Johnson was all about family. She shared many photos on her social media account with her two amazing daughters, Reign Rushing and Reginae Carter, and fans were in love with the three ladies.

Toya also made sure to post some photos with her mother, Mrs. Nita, her sister, Anisha Johnson, and her niece, Jashae. Jashae is the late brother of Toya, Josh's daughter.

Take a look at the post that people loved below.

A commenter posted this message: ‘Yes mam! This all! I love that you have never given up on her. And it's good to see you and your sister CLOSING! JUST BEAUTIFUL! "And someone else said this to Toya:" You and I have similar stories (teenage pregnancy and mom). I am so happy to see you like this. I've been a fan since Tiny and Toya. "

Another follower said, "Such beautiful women happy on Mother's Day," and one commenter posted this: "Miss Nita looks so good!" Happy Mother's Day to both of you! "

Someone else also praised Miss Nita and wrote this message: "I love Mom Nita,quot;, look at her socks … Happy Mother's Day Nita @toyajohnson ".

A commenter posted: A Awww! I love it and happy mother's day 💐 for you and your mom! & # 39; And another Instagram installer said: & # 39; Your mother is very good to all of you, but her mother is impressive. Many people praise Miss Nita and are very happy when Toya publishes her.

Someone else said, "Happy Mother's Day Mom … God bless and extend your life in the name of Jesus," and one follower wrote, "I love these absolutely beautiful family photos of all of you. Happy Mother's Day to your mother absolutely beautiful. "

In other emotional news, Reginae praised Toya the other day. The young woman shared an emotional post on her social media account to celebrate Mother's Day.

Nae made sure to write the most emotional message for her beloved mother.



