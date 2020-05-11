Top 7 Sing Disney songs and pay emotional tributes for Mother's Day

A B C

"American idol"He returned with a new episode on Sunday, May 10. The new episode revealed the Top 7 who performed twice that night. They first sang a Disney song before performing a song they dedicated to the mother figures in their lives to celebrate the Mother's Day .

Arthur Gunn, who was the first contestant to be revealed to be safe, opened the night with a performance of "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid". It was so good that the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel richie and Luke Bryan, called him a "potential superstar singer".

Next, Just Sam, who gave an impressive performance of "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from "Cinderella". He also joined others in the Top 7 Jonny West, who sang "Almost There" from "The Princess & The Frog" while showing off his piano skills.

Louis Knight was the next contestant to reach the Top 7. He performed "The Lion King"classic" Can You Feel The Love Tonight. "Top 7 singer Julia Gargano sang the title track of"Beauty and the BeastThe judges thought it was a little "low" for his range, but that didn't change the fact that the performance "was incredible."

The last singers to be revealed among the top 7 were Francisco Martin and Dillon James. Francisco chose to sing "I & # 39; ll Be In My Heart" by "Tarzan"while Dillon performed"Cars"OST titled" Our city ".

After the Top 7 ended his performances, winner of season 17 "American Idol", Laine Hardy, returned to the show to close the Disney segment. He performed an incredible performance of "Life Is A Highway" from "Cars" while playing his acoustic guitar from his front porch.

For the Mother's Day tribute, Arthur sang "Hey Ma" by Bon Iver with Just Sam singing a beautiful performance Cristina Aguilera& # 39; I Turn To You & # 39; for your grandmother.

Jonny, meanwhile, chose to sing "Amazing Grace" from home. He gave his own spin to the song by adding lyrics to honor his mother. Later, Louis displayed his ability by performing "You Have a Friend," which successfully made Katy cry.

Running AdeleThe "sweetest devotion" was Julia when her mother joined her at her side. Katy cried over the performance, while Luke called it a "bada performance **". As for Francisco, he dedicated "River" for Lion bridges to his mother

Concluding the evening, Dillon returned with an emotional performance of "Hang On, Hang On" by Amos Lee.