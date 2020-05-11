Top 10 products to help you relax TF 2020

I don't know anything about you, but one thing I noticed after the world basically ended was that my anxiety had increased by almost 1,000 percent higher. And because of the collective trauma, we are all going through a LOT right now. It's okay to feel overwhelmed, angry, and absolutely lost.

To cope, I've personally focused on self-care, some of that involves skincare, something is listening to music, and much of it involves weekly bubble baths with candles in the background. Obviously we all relax in different ways, so here are some products that might help:

Facial masks

The ordinary salicylic acid mask The | $ 12 | Ulta

Dermal Foil Masks (Pack of 24) The | $ 15 | Amazon

Face masks, be it sheet metal or "mud", will make you feel very luxurious every time you decide to give yourself a little "I". Sheet masks rarely do anything crazy to your skin, but mud masks, especially those of the ordinary It can help with opacity and general humidity. All you really need is a glass of wine.

What is the best pair of ANC Bluetooth headphones for under $ 300?

Bath bombs

Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-Pack) The | $ 20 | Etsy

Okay, if you have access to a bathtub, bath bombs are a fun way to clean up while having fun at the same time. If you are like me, you will want to combine a bath bomb with real bubbles because you are a real child inside. It's okay! Adults also need joy.

eye mask

Refreshing mask The | $ 10 | Amazon

There is nothing like a cold feeling in your eyes. Especially if you suffer from allergies, and why summer is correct Just around the corner. I really don't need to say anything else.

CBD

17mg CBD Oil Tincture The | $ 32 | CBD distillery

CBD oil is known for its relaxation without really getting drunk, which is a bit boring, but at least you can relax and watch something on Netflix without worry.

Bullet Journal

Smart Fox Dotted Notebook The | $ 10 | Amazon

%MINIFYHTMLbec272f7492092cbffd9cf028f6093f014%

Bullet diaries are great for expanding your thoughts into something tangible and for some people, it can help anxiety by channeling it into creativity. Fill the book with broad strokes, how much you hate not being able to go out, or even how much you miss your friends. No one else will see it. Literally the world in that journal is your oyster.

Table games

Throwing Throwing Burrito The | $ 25 | Amazon

Cat face The | $ 25 | Amazon

Monopoly (Mario Kart Edition) The | $ 21 | Amazon

Listen, I'm not a total fan of board games because I'm half bored (unintended pun), but! The best way to relax is to get off the internet. If you are lucky enough to live with people, ask them to play with you. I am sure they will be happy about the distraction.

Essential Oils and Diffuser

Oil diffuser and set of essential oils The | $ 33 | Amazon

I am a great advocate of aromatherapy. I tend to light a candle every night and it helps me sleep more soundly. But recently I have been considering a diffuser because it has less chance of burning my house while I sleep. The scents of lavender and cinnamon will spread throughout your space and put you feel comfortable for as long as you want.