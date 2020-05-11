Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks beats Tekashi 69 and his followers

Since Tekashi 69 returned to social media after being released from prison early, there has been much criticism of his boastful behavior. You can now add Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks to that list of critics.

Tekashi 69, who is currently serving the remainder of his 2-year sentence in house arrest, has been busy for the past few days. After releasing new music on Friday, he also went live on Instagram to discuss his federal case and revealed why he cooperated with the feds to put his former gang members behind bars.

Rappers, including Meek Mill and Rich The Kid, have influenced Tekashi's movement and popularity since its release, which is understandable given that Tekashi goes against a street code that many rappers follow.

So he was a bit out of left field when Chet Hanks, the son of legendary actor Tom Hanks, left his two pennies on the situation.

On Monday, Chet turned to his Instagram story to talk about Tekashi 69 and his fans who consider him "legendary,quot;.

"I'd rather be broke and be able to go where I like / do whatever I want to have 100 billion and have to live hidden with the security team 24/7 … think about that for all the idiots who call 69 a & # 39; goat & # 39; and & # 39; legendary & # 39; ”, Chet began his spiel against Tekashi.

He continued: "Did he literally tell you on the stand that,quot; the gangster image was just one person to jumpstart my career "just to talk about increasing 100 shots at the chicken spot?" And they're still trying. "

Chet told his followers not to be fooled by Tekashi's antics on social media, suggesting that Tekashi really is scared.

"Don't be fooled by social media because that guy is SCARED MUCH MORE but he has no choice but to laugh and make fun of him because he knows he is a marked man for the rest of his life," Chet said.

He ended his tirade with the following: "People see a lot of diamond teeth and jewelry and numbers on Instagram and actually think the guy is really happy as a fuck living life … All I see is FEAR,quot; Chet wrote. "But hey, it's just me …"

We wonder what Tekashi thinks about this.

