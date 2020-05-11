Todd McCarthy on the Cannes Film Festival canceled, and what film to expect for 2021 – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Todd McCarthy recently wrote about his firing from The Hollywood Reporter. To commemorate the sense of collective loss we all feel for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival that would have started tomorrow but had to be scrapped for security reasons like everything else due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarthy writes about his long history of love for the singular event, and reveals what films we would have seen and how, with the theatrical film going through an uncertainty, some might hope to have their red carpet moment at the Palais in 2021 when Cannes returns.

I can feel it in my bones. When the calendar pages of the year fly off like an old Hollywood montage to finally arrive in early May, I know it's time to get ready for my annual date with the great lady of all film festivals, the one that requires you: in the evenings, put on your black tie and look your best, walk the red carpet and clap your hands as filmmakers enter the 2300-seat Grand Palace for the world premiere of a movie that's set to be one of the best in the world for offer at this given time.

Related story Cannes Marché presents a virtual market plan that includes price and structure

That would be the Cannes Film Festival, of course, still considered the most glamorous film event of the year, one that has helped launch or promote countless filmmaker careers (and occasionally wreck a few others) since its actual launch in 1946. For everyone Due to its vicissitudes and occasional nonsense, Cannes remains the crown jewel of festivals, and it remains so for me 50 years after attending for the first time.

That's right, 50 years! I can hardly believe it, but it was half a century ago, May 1970, when I first set foot on the Croisette. I was a little boy at the time, about to start studying in England, but I was already crazy enough to film the accreditation of the festival through Rolling StoneRalph Gleason (who was happy to help but bluntly admitted that he had no interest in directing something as bourgeois and smug as Cannes; little did he know it would be the year of Woodstock and MIXTURE and Kent State and the US Sixth Fleet. USA They parked in the port of Cannes and unleashed hundreds of sailors on the streets every night in search of prostitutes, who were plentiful.)

The big difference between Cannes then and now was accessibility. Yes, the night screenings were gala affairs and there were regular dinners and parties for the elite. But the advertisers were invisible or non-existent, and even a complete nobody student like me had no trouble meeting (on the street, in bars and cafes, hotel lobbies, anywhere) like Robert Altman (who won the Palme d'Or) . and, with Michael Wadleigh, led the local protests after the Kent State Massacre), Arthur Penn (could not have been friendlier or more approachable), Otto Preminger, Paul Morrissey, Candice Bergen (with whom I shared a memorable phrase to the cream). Chantilly on the beach) and John Boorman, among many others. On my first night in Cannes, I had a date with the then unknown Margot Kidder, there along with her first movie. Quackser Fortune has a cousin in the Bronx. He was certainly no longer in Kansas.

Katie Jones / Variety / Shutterstoc



Another emphatic difference between Cannes then and now was the extreme shortage of American critics and journalists. In 1970, there were precisely two journalists / critics who made the trip across the pond to cover Cannes, Rex Reed and Kathleen Carroll of the New York Daily News. Rex was already notorious for his bestselling collection of devastating and hilarious celebrity profiles, Do you sleep in the nude? (only a southern fellow like Rex could catch Governor Lester Maddux like he did, check it out), and the fiasco that was the movie Myra Breckinridge still a month away Both Rex and Kathleen were very welcoming and kind to an unknown young aspiring journalist, inviting me to join them for lunch on the beach. Even Variety, which had been covering Cannes from the start, only used Europe-based reviews to review the festival, something I was able to change a few years later.

I saw something like 35 movies at Cannes that year, I got totally hooked on the festival scene and started some lifelong friendships.

In 2010, Cannes chief Gilles Jacob presided over a ceremony honoring critics who had come from their respective countries for the longest time. Of course, there were French, British, Italian, and other critics whose tenure dated back to the 1950s, as well as an Israeli who had been covering Cannes almost as long as his country had existed. Due to my early meddling, I received the Senior American Award, which I remember quite annoying with Richard Corliss, who, as a veteran since 1971, considered himself the most experienced American critic at Cannes. Following shortly were Charles Champlin for the Los Angeles Times and the soon-to-be-present Roger Ebert, whom he had met in Chicago when he was in high school and just started in Sun-Times in 1967

But without a doubt, my most precious memory of Cannes & # 39; 70 is an impromptu dinner I had with one of the greatest Hollywood directors of all time. Around the cocktail hour towards the end of the festival, I stopped by the bar of the Carlton Hotel to see who might be nearby and saw my friend Albert Johnson, the wise and gregarious director of the San Francisco Film Festival, sitting with two gentlemen greater. I showed up just to say hello and I was immediately introduced to a man I immediately recognized, one of the greatest Hollywood directors of all time, William Wyler, accompanied by his brother Robert.

Shutterstock



I knew Wyler's name from the first time I saw Ben Hur at age 10 and at that time he had seen almost all of his more than 30 movies, having written an article about the director of a college film history class. Instantly they invited me to sit down and I soon learned that the brothers had just visited their hometown of Mulhouse in the Alsace region and impulsively decided to go to Cannes for a day or two without any professional reason. We had a drink, then another, after which Albert proposed dinner, an invitation that the Wylers readily accepted. They asked me to join them, resulting in a spectacular three-hour dinner that remains one of the most memorable movie-related memories of my life.

I missed a few Cannes editions in the early 1970s as I finished school and settled in Hollywood. But soon I was hired by the French film newspaper. Le Film Francais when its publishers belatedly decided that it needed to publish in English and French to compete with the British Cannes newspapers and eventually with the daily editions of the festival de Variety and Hollywood reporter, which sent me to Cannes for long periods, which culminated last year.

It's a completely different story, but it's worth noting that Cannes was not heavily covered in the United States, and not at all by electronic media, until 1979, when Francis Ford Coppola invaded the festival with Apocalypse now. That film, and the publicity it generated, did more than draw the attention of the general public to Cannes. Thereafter, much more press began to arrive, the stars and directors became more kidnapped and less frequently seen in public, and Cannes became a household name as it managed to maintain its image of glamor and specialty, although with some recent blows.

%MINIFYHTMLe37e59d8a8c4a0fb161132f73749e1da14%

But here we are now, without Cannes 2020, and probably very few movies on big screens for some time. Last year's big event was the world premiere of Once upon a time in HollywoodWith Leo, Brad, and Quentin on the red carpet, the media went wild and hung in tuxes offering those who lined up hundreds of dollars for tickets.

What would have been the popular entries this year? What would we be seeing next week and the following week if this were the world we have known since World War II? The short answer is that it is impossible to know it comprehensively. Sure, there are always some virtual safe things, Cannes luvvies that get invited to the main event no matter what. But the selection process was still in its early stages when it became clear that the event was unlikely to take place this year, despite the stubborn optimism of festival director Thierry Fremaux. Many films had not yet been seen, nor officially invited. The Directors Fortnight sidebar had just begun its serious selection of candidates when the curtain fell prematurely on this year's events and had barely made any truly definitive elections.

The word I heard from festival insiders in Europe this week is that some of the strong contenders for the Cannes 2020 berths could actually be delayed a full year to compete next May. The reasoning is that it will probably be another few months before theaters around the world reopen significantly, and perhaps more time for many people to feel comfortable gathering in the gated neighborhoods of a movie theater, along with plane flights, hotels, buses and taxis. , restaurants and everything else that could contribute to making a film festival a giant and crowded Petri dish (this as we are receiving news that Sundance appears to have served this purpose in January). It remains to be seen if the main end-of-summer festivals – Venice, Telluride and Toronto – will be feasible in something that resembles the usual way, so at the time, it is thought, why not limit the major art films. and author until Cannes 2021?

REX / Shutterstock



With that said, below are some of the high-profile movies that have been in the mix for Cannes and presumably could still end in Venice, Toronto and / or Telluride if those festivals somehow continue. Or, if not, maybe in Cannes in a year.

Starting with the major international / high-profile Hollywood titles:

The French officeThat's for sure, as it's directed by Wes Anderson and remains on the schedule as a July launch of Searchlight. This story centered on a fictional France-based literary magazine features a cast led by Tilda Swinton, Billy Murray, Timothee Chalamet, Lea Seydoux, Benicio Del Toro, Elisabeth Moss, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, and Frances McDormand.

Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven. Since production began last year, this 17th-century drama set in a nunnery seemed like an automatic Cannes selection following its huge success there with the French language. Elle four years ago.

BeginningChristopher Nolan's latest summer box office hit, which will still premiere in July, seemed natural for a world premiere at Cannes.

With ice, by Sofia Coppola, a Cannes regular, with Rashida Jones on an adventure through New York City with her elderly playboy father, played by Bill Murray.

Let everyone speak, by another frequent Cannes contributor, Steven Soderbergh, who filmed part of the film on a royal voyage to the transatlantic ocean QE2, with Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Lucas Hedges.

AnnetteDirected by another Cannes lover, the always unpredictable Leos Carax, this is an English musical that portrays Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as comedian and singer, respectively.

Nomadland, the third feature film by Chloé Zhao, a road movie through the American West starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn.

Tre Piani, by the Italian writer and director Nanni Moretti, whose films are almost always released in Cannes and who won the Palme d'Or in 2001 for Son's room.

Still water, by director Tom McCarthy, a crime drama starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, which has a national release date of November 20.

World News, a western by director Paul Greengrass with Tom Hanks, to be released later this year.

Deep water, the first Adrian Lyne film in 18 years, set in New Orleans, based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and Tracy Letts. It will launch in November.

Blonde, director Andrew Dominik's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas, and also starring Adrian Brody and Bobby Cannavale. Still, this could be problematic, as Netflix titles for now remain out of Cannes reach.

The woman in the window, a thriller film directed by Joe Wright and written by Tracy Letts, starring Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Last night in soho, an Edgar Wright London-themed horror movie that would presumably fit ideally as a midnight attraction.

More possible suspects:

soul, The latest from Pixar. The studio and Cannes have enjoyed a long and loving love story over the years, although the film's November would have come too close for a May premiere to make sense.

DNA, a semi-autobiographical drama by Maiwenn, which she co-stars with Fanny Ardant and Louis Garrel.

Bergman island, in which writer and director Mia Hansen-Love sends Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie to Ingmar Bergman's island to work on a script.

He comes tomorrow, by Naomi Kawase, the Japanese director of whom nobody in the US USA She has heard of it but was invited to Cannes seven times. This involves a woman who adopts a child and is then contacted by the birth mother.

MemoryFor 2010, Palme d'Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul was shot in Colombia, with Tilda Swinton as a woman suffering from "explosive head syndrome."

House, the debut as a feature film director Run Lola Run lead actress Franka Potente, with Jake McLaughlin as a convict released from prison after 20 years.

Mona Lisa and the blood moon, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A girl walks home alone at night) and with Kate Hudson as a woman leaving a madhouse and heading to New Orleans.

Summer of 85, The last of Francois Ozon, about the love story between children of 18 and 16 years.

Jaws, in which director Quentin Dupieux talks about two silly friends who find a big fly in the trunk of a car and try to tame it for profit.

Ahed kneeby prominent Israeli director Nadav Lapid, whose latest film, Synonyms, won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2019.

On a half clear morning, with Bruno Dumont directing Lea Seydoux as a celebrity journalist delayed by a serious accident.

My wife's story It also stars Seydoux, here collaborating with Hungary's chief female director, Ildiko Enyedi.

Wife of a spy, from the prolific Kiyoshi Kurosawa of Japan, a drama set on the eve of World War II.

Drunk, a drama in which Danish director Thomas Vinterberg and lead actor Mads Mikkelsen strive to explore the positive influences of alcohol on creativity.

The devil all the time, an adaptation of the popular book directed by Antonio Campus and with a cast composed by Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough.

The land of happiness, a road movie by South Korean director Im Sang-soo, who competed in Cannes with Housewife in 2010 and The taste of money Two years later.

I'm thinking of ending thingsCharlie Kaufman's latest, which as a Netflix title probably wouldn't appear at Cannes anyway, but still highly anticipated.