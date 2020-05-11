Tiny Harris is grateful for the best seven gifts of her life

Tiny Harris shows her gratitude for the best seven gifts of her life. Of course, she is talking about her children, and you can watch the emotional video she shared on her social media account below.

‘This video has 7 of my best gifts that God could have blessed me to be a mother! Also the most important mothers of my life! My life is complete with all these amazing people. I honor and greet you all !! Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing human beings in the world! A mother!! We could never be duplicates! Cred👑💞 video cred @tinyukteam I Fukn 💚 Yall ’, Tiny captioned the clip she shared on her social media account.

Zonnique Pullins skipped the comments and said, "I love you, Mom, Happy Mother's Day to you and everyone tagged in this post."

A follower posted this message: "Happy Mother's Day Aunt and all the beautiful moms in this post✨✨"

Another commenter loves the fact that Tiny treats her extra kids like their own. The follower said: ‘I love how you always treated your extra children as if they were yours, I will not call them stepchildren because you are more than a stepmother to them. Happy Mother's Day beautiful! "

One fan said, "Happy Mother's Day to a queen. I hope you have the most amazing day you deserve, you are a wonderful mother, a true queen, an iconic model in general. I really admire you. I hope you have a wonderful day going on. Time with your beautiful children, they are all so talented and loving that God bless you and your family and be safe, Mrs. Harris💯 ♥ ️ Enjoy your special day that you deserve it. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I miss it too precious because 😢. This is a beautiful video and enjoy your mother's day. "

One commenter wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Ms. Harris, I hope you have an amazing day."

Ad

The other day, Tiny also made sure to celebrate her mother for Mother's Day, and shared a very emotional message.



Post views:

0 0