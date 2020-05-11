Tiny Harris is celebrating her mother: "My favorite lady in the world,quot;

Tiny Harris also made sure to celebrate her mother for Mother's Day, and shared a very emotional message that you can see below. Check out the Tiny post that made many of her fans cry.

‘Happy Mother's Day, my favorite lady in the world. My strength, my peace, forever My Rock. I thank God for you every day because I am so blessed to have you as a mother. Thank you for everything you ate, everything you do for THE FAMILY! You are the glue! Thank you for keeping us up and always together. I love you more than my words could express! Here's to you and all the other amazing moms 🙏🏽👑❤️😘😍 for regular thanks to my ppl @tinyukteam 💚 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said, "Happy Mother's Day, you are both amazing beautiful moms. I love you all @diannecottlepope @majorgirl," and another follower posted this: "Yes, Mistress Di !! Happy Mother's Day! Eres You are really the glue that holds everything together! God bless you !! I love you always. "

A fan wrote: 'I lost my mother at 13. I was fine until I saw this video and my right arm saw my mom once again # HappyMothersDay & # 39 ;, and another Instagram installer posted: & # 39; Happy Mother's Day to you and your mom❤️❤️. She definitely raised an excellent Mother and must be "herself,quot;.

Someone else wrote this: "That's my lady, she doesn't play on her happy little Mother's Day for you two."

Another follower said, "Happy Mother's Day to both of you!" What beautiful women inside and out! "And someone else posted:" Your mom is so beautiful! I guess you get it from there! Happiest ladies on Mother's Day! "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Happy Mothers Day Queen and also the beautiful woman who gave birth to you, gave you life and blessed the earth with you, your personality, smile, talent and the love you show. May this day be filled with all the happiness, love and joy that your heart can bear because you deserve it. @majorgirl. "

Another follower said: ‘Beautiful. Hello Maw Maw❤️❤️. I enjoyed those setbacks 🔥🔥. Happy Mother's Day. & # 39;

In other news, Tiny shared a video with her baby, Heiress Harris, on her social media account. Tiny's other daughter, Zonnique Pullins, cannot get enough of her little sister.



