Tim Minear Plot Eps crossover "Lone Star" – Up News Info

The worlds of 9-1-1 and its spin-off 9-1-1: lone star They are ready to collide after showrunner Tim Minear told Up News Info that he is now plotting crossover episodes of the emergency dramas.

This comes after the explosive end of the season. 9-1-1 and the fact that Rob Lowe's Owen Strand and his colleagues sailed a solar storm in the season finale of Lonely Star.

Minear, in an extensive interview on the closure of 9-1-1 third season and the franchise he said that now that he had successfully managed a season of Lonely Star Under his belt, he would seek to "pollinate" the two Fox dramas.

Season three of 9-1-1 It started with a tsunami that engulfed the Santa Monica pier and ended with a massive train accident.

The emergency rescue team at 118 rushes to save lives after the derailment in "What's Next?" Guest stars Rumer Willis, who has starred Empire and Once upon a time in Hollywood and Scrubs The star Travis Schuldt appears as two of the victims of the accident, as well as a man who turns out to be Abby Clark's fiancé.

This brings former Connie Britton dispatcher back to the show, which left at the end of the first season, and provides a closure to Oliver Stark's Buck, who helps save the man while discovering that his ex is back and with another man.

Maddie Buckley of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Chimney of Kenneth Choi discover some good news, while Angela Bassett's Anthena Grant struggles to open up, with the help of guest star Brooke Shields, after a confrontation with a serial rapist.

The series also stars Peter Krause as Captain Bobby Nash, Grant's husband and LAFD Station 118 chief, as well as Aisha Hinds Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are series creators, executive producers, and writers, with Bradley Buecker Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, and Kristen Reidel also serving as executive producers.

DEADLINE: Did you get where you wanted this season? Was the hell of a train always the plan for that final episode?

TIM MINEAR: I mean that the train is almost secondary. We had talked about bringing Abby back, bringing Connie Britton back for the finale, and the idea of ​​the train derailment occurred simultaneously. It was almost like, well, what if a 911 call from a train derailment entered the call center and Maddie answered a call from a woman who seems to know a lot about the protocol? Then we reveal that it is Connie Britton. I thought it was a great idea, and then literally the next day, I'm at the 100th episode party for American horror story, and there is Connie Britton, and I'm standing with Angela Bassett. So I saw her and said "I'm going to ask her." So, I asked her, and she said yes, and then all of a sudden, she had where we wanted to go by the end. So did I get to where I wanted to go? Yes, completely. Like, exactly what I expected, we did.

DEADLINE: You always left the door open for his character. This gives your character and Buck closure, is it that your story is now closed?

Miner: I think it is. I think if we had tried to do that, say, in season four, that would have meant that Buck would have been in some kind of weird stasis for too long, so I think we were right at the time that story where he was mature, but he was about to turn and rot. So it had to happen, and you know we were very careful in season two to honor Abby's character, even though we knew we couldn't have Connie in season two. So, I felt that Buck needed to sit in front of her and look at her and tell her what the hell happened. So, if for no other reason than that, I think it allows Buck to stop attributing any growth on his part in the past year to his brief relationship with this person. Now you can see that your train never went off the track. It has not yet reached the end point yet. He is still traveling.

DEADLINE: You seemed lucky that production in the show, in the end, was not affected by the closure of COVID-19.

Miner: We literally go through the raindrops on this. We finish production on both 9-1-1: lone star and 9-1-1 just before all this happened. Therefore, I have been editing posts on the last eight episodes from home. I stopped going to the parking lot almost to the right when I finished streaming Lone Star and started working on the post on 9-1-1 to end all eight episodes, and it piled up. We finished filming everything and due to technology, we were allowed to continue from our quarantined shelter. I've been working with my online editors, and now we've put the rooms of our online writers back together, you know? So until now, as I said, walking right through the raindrops.

DEADLINE: You had multiple guest stars in the finale, from Rumer Willis and Travis Schuldt (right) to Brooke Shields. Can we expect to see more Brooke Shields characters in Season 4?

Miner: I think that character is an important character and that's why I cast an important actor. So I would love to get that character back, and I thought Brooke was cool and really fit perfectly into show business with no issues. So yes, I would love to bring her back.

DEADLINE: There is also good news for some of the other characters. Michael's health problems seem to have been resolved.

Miner: Yes It is on a very positive trajectory.

DEADLINE: Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) are about to have a baby. Will that new baby play in the fourth season?

Miner: Absolutely. You know, Chimney and Maddie, those characters have earned a little happiness. There is simply no better partner on television. So in this case, being a showrunner, I can, by fiat, make babies happen. I think what works in our show is just the evolution of people's relationships in their lives, and I mean, oddly enough, I would say that maybe a big influence on me as a writer was Thirty-somethings, somehow weird. It's like people you want to be with, people you can relate to and you know life is not static. It moves forward

DEADLINE: Are you proud to do a show about people on the front lines, particularly now?

Miner: It has always been my sense. I mean, I think that sense has grown in me over the past few seasons, but I really felt that way from the start, and I think that's what makes the show as popular as it is.

DEADLINE: You were picked up for the fourth season in April. Did receiving that news before May help plan things for the future?

Miner: I guess so. I mean, I think we always assumed that we would return. I guess the question was, you know? Would both programs return and in what form? Like, what will be the order? But more or less we planned that they would return, and only now am I really committed to the writers' rooms because I just finished posting 9-1-1. You know, the post is different, and the fact that I haven't been late to the scripts since we finished, because I was late to two shows for a whole year, has been such a break.

DEADLINE: You started with a tsunami this season and an earthquake the previous season. What are you cooking for the fourth season?

Miner: I'd say a solar storm, except I played that card at the end of Lonely Star. You know we have some great ideas. It is always difficult to overcome, but I will try.

DEADLINE: Presumably we will see the cast wearing masks when they return?

Miner: Yes, it is interesting. I think we cannot ignore what happened in the world, and I think that when we return, our characters will have gone through what our audience went through. We will not ignore what happened. We just don't want COVID to subsume the show or the narration. I think our role is really to aspire to our audience, look, their lives go on, life can go on. It doesn't have to be all about this.

DEADLINE: You previously mentioned that you didn't want cross episodes between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Is that still the case?

Miner: Hell no. There will be crossovers now. I have a couple of ideas on how to pollinate things. (Before) I was completely talking about a first season. As if he wanted to make the other show stand up and let him live in his own lane for a while. But now, I feel like I'd probably be dumb if I didn't take that kind of crossover opportunity.

DEADLINE: Can you Dick Wolf, so to speak?

MINEAR: Well, I should be so lucky, but I mean maybe not Wolf, but maybe I could do it with Norwegian Elkhound. I still don't know if he could call me a wolf, but he could be a very impressive furry dog.

DEADLINE: Do you have a specific plan for more iterations of the franchise?

Miner: I know it's something you (Ryan Murphy) thought about, and I definitely have no idea where and how that could be. But you know, we haven't been serious about it since all of this happened.

DEADLINE: Should you be happy with the rating of both programs?

MINEAR: Yes I am very pleased. I think I'm going to have to change my Twitter account from @canceledagain to @palaceconcubine or something like that. I do not know.

DEADLINE: Do not tempt fate.

Miner: Yes, that is correct. So is.

DEADLINE: If there was no COVID-19, you would be filming American Horror Story, how do you find yourself working on a broad network show as well as a cable TV show?

Miner: I was trying to sell cable shows, my cutting edge cable shows, the projects of my dreams (for years). Dana Walden said & # 39; You need to go out and present a main network idea & # 39 ;, and I said & # 39; I don't know what that is, I don't have that, I don't know what that is, I want to write these things & # 39; . So Ryan comes up with this idea 9-1-1, and he says that you will just come and do this with us, and you just have to do it for a minute. The next thing I know is that I have a success on the net. The next thing I know is that I have two visits to the network and I must tell you that I love it. I love doing something that feels almost nostalgic. They were not Emergency!, straight? We are not maniacs. We are not those procedures of the 70s, but we are, and the best thing about it is that I think that, as writers in 2020, we can bring something of that aesthetic to our online program, but there is something that I love. about ironically writing a successful network television show that is about people you would like to hang out with and not, you know, not just people who are learning to make methamphetamine. Believe me Breaking Bad It's the best TV show ever made, but I like what I'm doing.