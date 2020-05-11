Thousands would become infected with coronavirus to speed up vaccine tests – BGR

The researchers have said that a coronavirus vaccine could be achieved sooner if human challenge trials were allowed. Doing so would help speed up vaccination efforts by a few months.

However, the FDA has never allowed human challenge trials to be conducted without a suitable cure or treatment available.

Without a coronavirus vaccine, there is a good chance that we cannot return to a pre-coronavirus lifestyle for long enough. Even if the coronavirus declines in the coming weeks and months, there is a very real fear that a more dangerous second wave will emerge later this year. Earlier this month, a report from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy said the coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years without a proper vaccine.

Creating a coronavirus vaccine is certainly a challenge, but developing a vaccine in a compressed time frame adds a whole new layer of complexity. As a result, there has been talk, mainly theoretical, about speeding up the testing process and introducing human trials of a potential vaccine sooner than would normally be allowed.

Usually, a possible vaccine is first tested on animals, and then a test is performed on a small group of humans. If that test is promising, the test begins on a larger group of humans. Next, Phase 3 follows, which takes the longest amount of time.

1DaySooner Explain:

This typically assesses the vaccine's effectiveness in a study involving thousands of participants, and is the final step before a vaccine is deemed safe enough for regulators to allow widespread use. To demonstrate that it is effective and safe, the researchers looked at the differences in infection risks and side effects between those receiving the vaccine and those receiving a placebo. The hope is to find a vaccine that reduces the chances of infection and does not cause (serious) side effects.

Because this can be a fairly lengthy process, a March article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information argues that we can speed up the process in a few months by infecting volunteers with potential vaccines in a controlled environment:

Controlled human challenge trials with SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates could accelerate testing and possible implementation of effective vaccines. By replacing conventional Phase 3 testing of vaccine candidates, such trials can subtract many months from the licensing process, making effective vaccines available more quickly. %MINIFYHTML66bd9c89a0183ea18eb3f72e27e5b06414%

This strategy, of course, would be risky:

Obviously, challenging volunteers with this live virus runs the risk of causing serious illness and possibly even death. However, we argue that such studies, by speeding up vaccine evaluation, could reduce the overall burden of coronavirus-related mortality and morbidity. Volunteers in such studies could autonomously authorize the risks to themselves, and their net risk might be acceptable if the participants comprise healthy young adults, who are at relatively low risk of serious illness after natural infection, are at high risk. Initial natural infection and During the trial, they receive frequent follow-up and, after any infection, the best care available.

All this begs the question: Would a sufficient number of humans even volunteer for such tests? The answer to that question, perhaps surprisingly, is a resounding yes. By 1DaySoonerMore than 16,000 people have already expressed interest in enrolling in a "human challenge trial for COVID-19 if one occurs."

All that said, it is unclear how many people who indicated an interest in volunteering would actually go ahead. Additionally, the FDA has never authorized "human challenge trials, especially if there is no immediate cure available."

