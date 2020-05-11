This is what you can expect from Tuesday's weather forecast.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there is pleasant weather for the Boston region, but it will feel a little cool.

The skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, but the winds will be gusting at times and temperatures will only rise in the mid to 50s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 1930s before another cool dry day on Wednesday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.