This is what the reopening plans of other New England states look like

Massachusetts is working on its plan to gradually lift restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, reopens in some of the residents of the State of the Bay are already underway.

From golf courses to barber shops, New England states are allowing their residents to take steps toward something approaching normal, as long as they stay six feet from each other and enough hand sanitizer is available.

Governor Charlie Baker warned that Massachusetts is not yet there; Federal authorities say states should only begin lifting the restrictions after a 14-day period of decreasing COVID-19 cases. And while Massachusetts has seen some positive downward trends, the number of cases remains high in what, according to most figures, is the third most affected state in the country.

Baker has emphasized that Massachusetts "still has a lot of work to do,quot; before things return to normal. The state has already eased restrictions on certain retail stores and golf courses.

According to the governor, the "goal,quot; is for more businesses to resume safely and "limited,quot; on May 18, when Massachusetts presents its own reopening plan. During a press conference Monday, he provided an overview of the state's four-phase reopening plan.

"What happens here will be very similar to what happens elsewhere," Baker said last week. During his press conference on Friday, the governor noted that in some cases the difference is only "a matter of days."

With that in mind, here is a look at plans to reopen in the rest of New England.

Connecticut

Connecticut, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region behind Massachusetts and the most deaths per capita, launched a radical plan on Friday to reopen restaurants, retail stores, offices, hair and grooming salons, museums and zoos on 20 of May. .

According to the plan released by Governor Ned Lamont, restaurants will only be allowed to eat outside at 50 percent of their capacity. Bar areas will remain closed (although alcohol sales are still allowed), and establishments will also have to use disposable menus and single-use condiment packs to limit the chance of the virus spreading into shared items.

Connecticut will begin allowing alfresco dining to resume on May 20. —Portal.ct.gov

But even with those safeguards in place, Connecticut officials say the risks cannot be fully mitigated.

"People 65 and older or with other health conditions should not visit restaurants, but should stay home and stay safe," advises the state's reopening guide.

Similarly, museums and zoos may only open outdoor exhibits. And those in the high-risk category are urged not to visit, unless organizations reserve exclusive time for people over 65.

Connecticut's plan also allows nonessential offices to reopen with 50 percent capacity on May 20, although companies are encouraged to continue to allow employees to work remotely.

Retail stores and shopping malls will be able to reopen to 50 percent of their capacity, provided they install social distancing measures, from visual markers to physical barriers at checkout, and require employees and customers to wear facial coverage. Hairdressing salons and barber shops must also meet those occupancy limits, keep their waiting rooms closed, and restrict services to styling only, so clients never have to remove their masks.

While companies will be allowed to host groups of customers, the new rules continue to ban social gatherings of more than five people and urge residents to wear a mask at all times in public. During a press conference last week, Lamont said he is considering the second phase of the gradual reopening on June 20.

Maine

The geographically largest, and mostly rural, state of New England launched a four-stage reopening plan last month that sets out a tentative roadmap for what summer might be like in Vacationland.

The first phase went into effect on May 1, allowing Maine health care providers to perform elective procedures, as well as a limited number of businesses and activities to resume under conditions of industry-specific social distancing:

Barbershops, hairdressers and pet grooming.

Limited religious services to drive and stay in your vehicle

Drive-in movie theaters

Guided outdoor activities (hunting and fishing) and restricted use of golf and disc courses.

State parks, state-owned public trails, and historic sites; although certain coastal state parks will remain closed

Car dealers and car wash

The first phase also came with the requirement that people have to cover their faces in public areas where they cannot distance themselves socially.

The second stage in June is slated to raise the state meeting limit from 10 to 50 people. It also allows restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores to be opened with capacity limits, including reservations whenever possible in restaurants.

Rusty Razor Barber Shop co-owner Brittany Horst, left, cuts hair with co-owner John Hopping, right, on the first day of reopening since the coronavirus closed in Kittery, Maine. —Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

However, after tripling the state's testing capacity, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that it would allow stores and restaurants in 12 of the state's 16 counties, where the community broadcast of COVID-19 is not apparent, to be reopened. below capacity limits on Monday, May. 11. Counties are Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc.

Camps in those more rural counties may reopen on May 18 to Maine residents and non-community residents who have been quarantined for at least 14 days.

The updated plan also allows gyms across the state to offer outdoor classes of 10 or less and indoor individual training sessions beginning May 11.

The third stage provides for the reopening of hotels, bars, spas, camps, summer camps and personal services such as tattoo and massage parlors, again, under certain capacity limits and safety guidelines, sometime in July or August.

The fourth stage would completely raise the collection limit and allow businesses and activities to resume under "appropriate security precautions." However, officials cautioned that they do not have a timetable for when that will occur and that an increase in COVID-19 cases could derail their plans.

New Hampshire

Most states are not outlining future plans like Maine. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu recently released a "Stay at Home 2.0,quot; plan that outlines Granite State's reopening plans through the end of May.

Starting May 4, the state said that local hospitals could gradually introduce elective health care procedures as long as their overall workload, including patients with COVID-19 and patients without COVID-19, remain manageable.

Sununu's plan then allows re-hairdressing salons, barber shops, retail stores, and movie theaters to reopen on May 11, as long as they comply with certain social distancing rules. For example, walk-in haircut appointments are still prohibited, and hair and grooming salons must limit capacity to 10 people; Retail stores are required to limit themselves to 50 percent occupancy.

On May 11, New Hampshire also becomes the final state in the country to allow golf courses to be reopened under modified rules.

The state plans to begin allowing restaurant cookouts on May 18, along with continuing to allow delivery and takeout. Sununu ordered that the state's camps be limited to private members and residents of New Hampshire only, amid concerns that visitors from New Hampshire's hardest-hit neighbor could spread the disease.

New Hampshire's temporary ban on organized meetings or more than 10 people also extended until the end of May.

A sign requiring a facial mask on Saturday at SpeakEasy Bar & Grill in Newport, Rhode Island. —Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Despite having more COVID-19 cases per capita than Massachusetts (in part due to its aggressive testing regimen), Rhode Island began allowing the first wave of business and activities to resume on Friday, May 8, along with a order that forces people to wear a face covering in public, both inside and out.

While beauty salons, gyms, and other close-contact businesses should remain closed, the first phase of Governor Gina Raimondo's reopening plan lifted the state's order to stay home on Saturday, while extending the ban on organized meetings of more than five people. The new rules allow elective health care procedures, small religious ceremonies, and service-based businesses to resume, although remote work continues to be encouraged.

"Everyone who can work from home must still work from home," the plan says.

Retail storefronts (not including shopping malls) may reopen, but they are only allowed to let one customer in for every 300 square feet of floor space. For smaller stores, that means only one customer can enter at a time. They must also have social distancing markers in the store and transparent payment barriers. Raimondo says the state will fine or close businesses that don't comply.

"Navigation is encouraged to be short and limited," the state guide reads.

Rhode Island has also allowed the reopening of golf courses and parks. Under the reopening plan, the state hopes to allow restaurants, which have been limited to takeout and delivery, to allow cookouts only by reservation in the near future. Future phases will gradually allow the reopening of other close contact companies.

Vermont

The less populated state of New England began outlining plans to reopen more than four weeks ago amid evidence that the spread of the coronavirus had slowed.

In a series of executive orders, Governor Phil Scott allowed a small number of construction workers and outdoor employees to return to work, provided they wore facial covers and followed a number of other physical distancing and sanitation measures. Scott also allowed open-air retail stores and farmers markets to reopen whenever they worked to avoid overcrowding, such as encouraging pre-orders. And on May 4, the state began allowing elective health procedures.

Vermont's stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15, but Scott relaxed the rules last week to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, "preferably in outdoor settings that allow for greater physical distancing protocols." . That includes "socializing between homes,quot; like parties and barbecues, as long as attendees are trusted to generally follow best practices when it comes to limiting their exposure to COVID-19.

"These small gatherings will give Vermonters the opportunity to meet and enjoy each other's company," Scott said in a statement. "But we must do it carefully. There is no specific set of rules or enforcement measures that we can implement here. We need Vermonters to be smart and thoughtful during these visits. "

His order also allowed the reopening of public parks, recreation associations, trail networks, golf courses, big game control stations, and guided expeditions, although camps, marinas, and beaches remain closed.

During a press conference on Monday, Scott announced that non-essential retail stores could open 25 percent of their legal capacity and other social distancing guidelines on May 18. Employees will also be required to cover their faces; Customers won't face a similar requirement, but Scott said they are encouraged to wear some form of mask. The state is still working on a more targeted orientation for stores.

