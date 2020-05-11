This is what Madden 21 & # 39; will look like on the new Xbox Series X console

Thanks to a seven-second clip in a trailer released by EA Sports last week, we've got an idea of ​​what "Madden NFL 21,quot; will look like on the next generation of video game consoles. The gameplay of "Madden 21,quot;, captured on the new Xbox Series X engine and described in the video as a "work in progress," features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scoring against the Packers. As expected, it looks great.

Mahomes, who was featured as the cover athlete for last year's game before leading Kansas City to a Super Bowl 54 title, announces in the video that those who buy "Madden 21,quot; for Xbox One will not have to go back to do so for Xbox X-Series. Players are reportedly able to receive a copy of the next-gen version as long as they purchase "Madden 21,quot; for Xbox One by December 31.

EA Sports has not set a release date for "Madden 21,quot;, but the game is expected to be available before the Xbox Series X debut in late 2020, likely in the October-December range. "Madden,quot; is generally released in August.

Ravens quarterback and current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson announced in April that he will be the cover athlete for "Madden 21,quot;.

The Xbox site describes the Xbox Series X as its "most powerful console ever, powered by our custom designed processor that leverages AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2. architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) is It has built from scratch for speed and performance, with 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. "

The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation console, will also launch later this year.