This battered patient constantly smells like dead meat

Other Botched for the books
In tonight's new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Meeting a patient who needs your help after a breast reduction went wrong, and since you've definitely seen a fair amount of breast surgery, this should be a breeze, right?
Not quite.
In fact, Dr. Dubrow says that the new patient, Emerald, you have "the worst complication of breast reduction,quot; I have ever seen.
During her consultation, she explains that the procedure was done when she was 18 years old in an attempt to alleviate the back pain caused by her DDD breasts.
Dr. Nassif asks when the nightmare began, and Esmeralda says that shortly after surgery she began to smell something.
"The smell was going through my shirt," he tells surgeons. "It was then that I started to panic."
"What was it? Like a putrid odor?" Dr. Dubro asks. "Like dead meat?"
Esmeralda's mother says yes, and that the tissue seemed to be dying.
"I feel like we know what a corpse smells like now," adds Esmeralda.
She continues to tell her story, explaining that when she revisited her plastic surgeon, he said the problem could be solved.
"For six months, I went to see him up to three times a week so he could cut the dead skin," says Esmeralda, noting that during each visit, he cut more and more. "Until it became (like) meat, like open meat."
Esmeralda tells Drs. Dubrow and Nassif that she ended up with a hole in each breast.
"He never sent you to a wound care center?" Dr. Dubrow asks him.
When Esmeralda says no, he is even more puzzled by the situation.
"If you have necrosis and tissue loss, and you need to treat it by surgical removal, you should do it very aggressively and very quickly," says Dr. Dubrow in a confessional. "Otherwise, if you're behind the 8-ball, the last thing that will be sine-shaped is a billiard ball."
