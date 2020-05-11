This battered patient constantly smells like dead meat

Other Botched for the books

In tonight's new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Meeting a patient who needs your help after a breast reduction went wrong, and since you've definitely seen a fair amount of breast surgery, this should be a breeze, right?

Not quite.

In fact, Dr. Dubrow says that the new patient, Emerald, you have "the worst complication of breast reduction,quot; I have ever seen.

During her consultation, she explains that the procedure was done when she was 18 years old in an attempt to alleviate the back pain caused by her DDD breasts.

Dr. Nassif asks when the nightmare began, and Esmeralda says that shortly after surgery she began to smell something.

"The smell was going through my shirt," he tells surgeons. "It was then that I started to panic."

"What was it? Like a putrid odor?" Dr. Dubro asks. "Like dead meat?"

Esmeralda's mother says yes, and that the tissue seemed to be dying.