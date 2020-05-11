This Afghan general fought against the Taliban for years. Now you have joined them.

KABUL, Afghanistan – As a former police chief in the restless Farah province in western Afghanistan, General Abdul Jalil Bakhtawar was a stubborn enemy of the Taliban.
Even when he faded away in retirement, he always had a foot in the war. Insurgents sent suicide bombers after him. His children, one growing up to lead the local assembly and another serving as lieutenant governor, they were on the front line. ٍ When the head of the assembly's son died in a helicopter crash in a Taliban area, insurgents took his body hostage for days.
Despite that, in a shocking turn that officials say could harm the security of Farah province, the retired general switched sides on Sunday, joining the Taliban.
The defection fits perfectly into the Taliban's propaganda campaign as they focus on reducing the legitimacy of the Afghan government. after signing an agreement with the United States that the withdrawal of US forces has begun.
"We regret that the retired general has joined the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan and has chosen violence instead of a dignified life," said Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry.
In a statement, the general's son Massoud Bakhtawar, who is Farah's deputy governor, tried to downplay the episode while distancing himself from his father's actions. He said the retired general had visited his hometown of Balaboluk to make peace between two warring tribes, and some are "misrepresenting,quot; their journey.
"I repeat once again," his son said in the statement, "some opportunists are connecting General Bakhtawar's trip to the lieutenant governor of Farah when this matter is individual action."
Insurgents snapped photos of the general's union ceremony: He was shown wearing a turban, flower garlands around his neck, and surrounded by Taliban fighters and their white flags. AND video clips of the ceremony Circulating on social media showed that crowds gathered around him with Taliban flags and chanting "Long live the Islamic Emirates!"
"It would be great if an Islamic government were established; it can end the bloodshed," says the retired general in the video, speaking at a mosque and surrounded by Taliban flags. "This is a very happy occasion, and if God wills, others will also be encouraged."
There was no clear indication of what pushed the former general to join the ranks with his former enemies. Their phones were off.
Several officials at Farah described how the war has deeply intertwined with local tribal rivalries, with each side gaining support and resources from the government or the Taliban to gain an advantage.
Samiullah Samim, a member of Farah's Parliament, said the Taliban had increased pressure on General Bakhtawar's relatives and that the government had not come to his aid. For years, the general was involved in local businesses and even led militias in support of the government, often made up of men from his tribe and family members who faced suicide attacks and attacks.
Then, in 2018, he ran for Farah's Parliament and was a winner in the preliminary results, only to be declared a loser in the end result of what was seen as a deeply fraudulent vote.
"For years, Commander Jalil fought for the government, but the government never protected his family and his tribe," said Samim. "He was betrayed by the government many, many times. The election was not fair and transparent; Commander Jalil believes that the government interfered in the elections. "
Despite what the general saw as government betrayals, his two sons were quickly rising up inside him.
His eldest son, Farid Bakhtawar, became the head of the Farah provincial council, making him one of the most influential officials in the region.
But he was killed along with 20 other people in October 2018 when his helicopter crashed into Taliban territory. For several days, the Taliban refused to hand over his body. At first, the insurgents demanded in exchange the body of their murderer who had killed General Abdul Raziq, one of the most powerful men in southern Afghanistan, hardly missed the top American commander. Then the Taliban settled for a cash payment, said Dadullah Qani, a member of the provincial council.
Mr. Qani said that even after General Bakhtawar retired, he formed a pro-government militia to continue fighting and killing the Taliban. Before accepting him into their ranks, the Taliban charged General Bakhtawar about $ 10,000 in "death compensation,quot; for three of his fighters killed by his militia, Qani said.
"He forgot all the sacrifices and blood spilled for the good of his family and his men for the country, and turned himself in to a terrorist group," Qani said.
Samim, the lawmaker, said the former general wields great influence over militia forces that are supporting the government in parts of Farah, and that his change of side could tip the balance even further towards the Taliban.
"Even if the pro-government militias don't join the Taliban, they will be unmotivated and they will see this as a bad government failure," he said.
Fatima Faizi and Taimoor Shah contributed reports.
%MINIFYHTMLd4c8d121afae93f962be568aac95b3d317%