Thieves Steal Prius Catalytic Converter At Berkeley Carport – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Two men were wanted for the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a garage in an apartment building in Berkeley.

Berkeley police said the theft occurred sometime between April 12 at 11:55 a.m. and on April 13 at 12:05 a.m. in a garage in the 1400 block of Berkeley Way.

Police released a surveillance video that briefly showed the men's faces when they picked up a Toyota Prius and quickly cut the catalytic converter.

The theft of catalytic converters, an emission control device that reduces pollutants, has been rampant and the devices are valuable to thieves because of the metals they contain. Police say Toyota Prius hybrids are the target in most thefts, possibly because their lighter weight makes it easier to lift with a vehicle floor jack.

Catalytic converters are generally stolen by using a small portable saw to quickly cut it from under the vehicle while it is elevated.

If you recognize these suspects, contact the BPD Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.