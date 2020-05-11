These Open Box AirPods 2 are pretty much brand new and are only $ 125

Best technology offers Best technology offers The best technological offers on the entire web, updated daily.

AirPods 2 with Charging case (Box open, like new) The | $ 125 | Woot

%MINIFYHTMLdbb5257fdf67e467c717958940c713fd14%

We don't blame you for hesitating to pull the trigger on a pair of AirPods 2 with its standard charging case (not wireless). Start at $ 160, and you can usually find them around $ 140 for sale, but that's still a little expensive for a small pair of cans that are SO EASY TO LOSE. Believe me I know. But with this crazy deal on Woot, it's almost impossible.It's only worth it. They only cost $ 125!

Okay, this is an open box item, but Woot says they are pretty new. Considering they are only a few dollars more than used and renewed listingsThis is a deal you can't pass up.