These are the offers and discounts available for front-line workers.

While much of the country remains curled up at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, there are many who still head to work every day, whether they show up at supermarkets, hospitals, fire stations, delivery trucks, or provide their Communities other essential services appear.

Now, many are looking for ways to say thank you in return through big gestures like a recent overpass of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, or individual gifts, such as a Local shoe company donates new kicks to health workers.

Many brands and businesses across the country are He also stepped forward to show his gratitude, offering discounts and free products to those on the front line, from mattresses to salads and new scrubs.

See below for a summary of the places we've seen so far where a variety of front-line workers can get discounts and freebies, often simply by verifying their ID card. through the documentation sent by email or services such as ID.me.

For health professionals and first responders

Starbucks: Until the end of May, Starbucks offers first-responders and front-line healthcare workers free-brewed coffees, both hot and iced.

Asics: Currently, the shoe company offers medical professionals and first aid personnel a 60% discount on all products at full price in its online store.

Sling: First responders and health professionals can receive $ 500 for the lease or purchase of a new car.

Hyundai: First responders, healthcare professionals, hospital employees and their spouses can now receive $ 500 toward the rental or purchase of a new car. The discount started on April 1 and will end on January 4, 2021.

Samsung: Samsung offers a free repair for any Samsung phone, including broken screens or battery replacements. With valid identification, doctors, nurses, hospital workers, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters are eligible for a free repair on most phones until June 30, while supplies last.

Cougar: The sports clothing company offers a 20% discount for selected products.

Nike: For a limited time, the company has increased its first responders and medical professionals discount to 20% off most items.

For all front-line workers

European Wax Center: Eligible front-line workers can receive a unique free service of their choice. The offer will be valid until July 31.

Care.com: Care.com provides one month of free premium access to the family care and support site. This offer is also available for people over 65 years old.

Otterbox: Otterbox is offering 40% discount on all their products.

Snickers: Send yourself or another front-line worker a free electronic gift card that can be redeemed at any Walmart. For each bar shipped, Snickers will also make a donation to support first responders through the national non-profit organization, Operation Gratitude.

SAXX underwear: SAXX underwear is giving frontline workers 30% discount on full price items. If any item on your order is for sale for less than 30% discount, the company said it will refund the difference for that item.

Emma mattress: Emma offers an additional 10% discount on any order for eligible frontline workers. All you have to do is send an email to [email protected] and attach your proof of employment.

YETI Drinkware: With the ID.me program, military and veteran members, first responders, and government employees can purchase select YETI equipment at special prices.

Reebok: Reebok is offering 50% discount for teachers, nurses, military personnel, first responders, and government employees.

Owala drinkware: Eligible Frontline Workers You can now get a 50% discount on your Owala purchase.

For first responders, health workers, and military

BlanQuil Bleached Blankets: BlanQuil Team Offers Military Service, Medical Care, and First Responders 50% discount on all their products.

%MINIFYHTML54bec701907b60fcc3fcb6598932544e14%

Under the armor: The sportswear company is offering 40% discount on all purchases. This agreement also applies to teachers and educators.

Adidas: After verifying your identification, Adidas offers a 40% discount for its online store.

Merrell: The shoe company is now offering health workers and first responders a 20% discount.

Dagne Dover: After completing a form, the stock company will give 20% discount on your purchase.

For healthcare workers

Mazda – Certain Mazda dealers are providing standard oil changes and improved cleaning services for US healthcare workers. USA The program started on April 16 and is not limited to Mazda owners – it is also available for most makes and models from other manufacturers. Find a list of participating distributors here. To schedule a service appointment, contact the dealer directly.

Uber: Uber Health now provides free transportation for healthcare workers. To send a transportation request, fill out the form here.

& Pizza: Any Boston area hospital worker can get a free pizza by texting a photo of their employee ID along with #hero to 200-03 and it will be delivered or prepared for pickup.

Olay: Olay is offering Moisturizing products for skin care of healthcare personnel. To obtain the agreement, contact the company through the social networks @olay, on Instagram or @olayskin On twitter.

Medelite: Medical workers canSee the FRONTLINES code at the end of the purchase to obtain a 30% discount on Medelita scrubs.

Crocs: Crocs is donating 10,000 pairs of free shoes per day with free shipping to healthcare workers. Due to a high volume of requests, there is now a virtual waiting room every day and only a part of those who are online will communicate to make a request. Complete your request for a pair here.

Head space: All US health professionals USA Working in public health settings are now eligible for free access to Headspace Plus for the Mindfulness and Meditation service until 2020.

North face: From April 14 to December 31, 2020, NorthFace offers a 50% discount to healthcare workers in the United States.

First descents: the Dunkin & # 39; Childhood Joy Foundation and First Descents teamed up to launch HERO RECHARGE, a national series of outdoor adventure programs for healthcare professionals. All programs through the series, including rock climbing, rafting, yoga, and surfing, will be free to healthcare workers. The Dunkin & # 39; Foundation and First Descents hope to implement the program in late summer or early fall, as allowed by public health directives. To apply, complete a query on your site.

Costco: With valid identification, healthcare workers and first responders can pass the front of any line to enter Costco warehouses. This priority access is only open to Costco members.

Sweetgreen Outpost: The restaurant chain offers free meals and deliveries to local health workers during their shifts. Head here to send to your hospital for a free food delivery.

Clarks shoes: Clarks now offers 50% discount on a pair of shoes for health workers.

Purple: To thank, the mattress company offers a 10% discount on any order.

Do you know of an agreement that is not listed? Email us at [email protected]