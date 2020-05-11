The Zion Williamson lawsuit explained: What to know about the Duke allegations of illegal benefits

Lawyers representing former Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford filed a document in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last week, asking him to answer several questions that could have serious implications regarding his eligibility at Duke in 2018- 19.

That document asks Williamson to confirm or deny several interrogations that, if yes, would admit that he knew that his family received payments and / or other benefits before and during his attendance at Duke University. The document, which alleges that Duke, Nike and Adidas offered such payments and benefits, is part of an ongoing $ 100 million legal battle between Williamson and Ford, based on a terminated contract between the two.

It is a complicated legal battle, involving a large amount of background and various potential obstacles and loopholes. With that, here is everything you need to know about the suits between Williamson and Ford:

Zion Williamson and Gina Ford lawsuits

Williamson's lawsuit against Ford

Shortly after Williamson submitted for the draft on April 15, 2019, he signed a five-year contract with Ford, president of Miami-based Prime Sports Marketing, to represent him and manage his sponsorship deals.

However, Williamson broke that contract and signed with the Creative Artists Agency on May 30 of that same year. Ford then contacted the CAA, asking for mediation or threatening a lawsuit. Williamson responded by suing Prime Sports on June 13 over a clear separation from the agency. He appeared in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, arguing that the contract he signed was void because Prime Sports did not follow the guidelines of the North Carolina Uniform Athletes Agent Act (UAAA). . The UAAA protects athletes from unscrupulous agents.

According to Dana O & # 39; Neil of Athletic, Ford, who claims Usain Bolt is his most notable client, has formed his business multiple times. That includes an August 2018 iteration called MAG Sports & Entertainment, in which he teamed up with former NFL player Akin Ayodele and Munish Sood, a former financial adviser who was one of 10 men arrested by the FBI in September. 2017 as part of a federal university basketball corruption investigation. Twenty-five days after forming MAG, Sood pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bribes; bribe payments to a federal agent; and electronic fraud conspiracy. MAG was dissolved "without commercial transactions,quot;.

NOLA.com also reported that Williamson's attorneys, in an August filing, described Ford as "predator,quot; in their search for Williamson. They alleged that she "greatly exaggerated,quot; her previous work with athletes, including Bolt, for whom Ford was simply a member of her representation team. Those submissions also claim that Ford repeatedly texted Williamson's family members and twice visited Duke to approach his family, "despite requests to refrain from doing so."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who initially reported on Williamson's lawsuit, Prime Sports' contract also does not meet several UAAA criteria:

Certified by the NBA Players Association

Be a registered athletes agency in North Carolina or Florida

Provide visible, bold, capitalized notice that Williamson will lose his fan eligibility upon signing the contract

Ford's lawsuit against Williamson

Ford sued Williamson on June 19, the day before Williamson was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, declaring that he breached his contract with Prime Sports when he signed with CAA; she claimed damages of more than $ 100 million. The language of your lawsuit, and where it was filed, are also factors to watch out for. Ford argued that the contract between Prime Sports and Williamson was not voided by the UAAA, since Williamson had already declared for the draft with no intention of returning to college.

By then, the NCAA had passed looser rules on the relationship of players to agents. Under NCAA rules, players can testify for the draft and partner with NBPA and NCAA certified agents while determining whether to jump into the NBA. They can retain their eligibility as long as they cut the relationship with their agent upon returning to college.

According to NOLA.com, Williamson's attorneys argued that Ford filed in Florida to circumvent his original lawsuit against her in North Carolina, "where the case clearly belongs." Williamson grew up in North Carolina, played college basketball at one of its top universities, and was also approached by Prime Sports.

Ford's legal team also filed another document in federal court on Friday, alleging that she sent $ 100,000 to Williamson's stepfather; In the filing, he alleged that Williamson "demanded an immediate advance of the contract,quot; by signing his contract with Prime Sports.

According to Daniel Wallach (sports betting and gaming law attorney as well as legal analyst for The Athletic):

The former agent says she transferred $ 100,000 to Zion Williamson's stepfather's bank account "within a few days,quot; after he signed the exclusive marketing agreement. She says Zion had demanded "an immediate advance on the contract,quot; when signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/5LzFQHTbS1 – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 11, 2020

On September 27, 2019, Williamson's attorneys filed two lawsuits against Prime Sports: one in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami-Dade County and one in the United States District Court for the Middle District from North Carolina. The first was to dismiss the Prime Sport case against him; the second was to oppose Ford's motion to dismiss the original Williamson lawsuit.

Both parties' requests to dismiss the other party's claims have been denied.

What specifically are Ford's interrogations asking Williamson for?

The interrogations concern the residence where his mother Sharonda Lee and stepfather Lee Anderson lived while Williamson attended Duke (including who owned it, who paid for it, and how much it cost). He also asks Williamson to know that his parents received incentives from Duke, Nike, and Adidas to influence where he would play college basketball.

Here is the exact language of the interrogations filed in Miami:

Who was the owner of the house where Sharonda Sampson and Lee Anderson (her mother and stepfather, respectively) lived during the time she attended Duke?

State fully all the facts that show how Sharonda Sampson and Lee Anderson … found and paid for the house they lived in during Duke's time.

Identify by name of the owner, address, telephone number and monthly rental rate, the property in which you and your family lived during your attendance at Duke University.

Before attending Duke University, did you or anyone acting on your behalf, including, but not limited to, Sharonda Sampson, Lee Anderson, Sharonda Sampson Consulting, or any other person or intermediary) directly or indirectly (through persons in your name) accepted money, benefits, favors, or other things of value to induce or encourage you to select Duke University as your university for undergraduate studies?

Before attending Duke University, did you or anyone acting on your behalf, including, but not limited to, Sharonda Sampson, Lee Anderson, Sharonda Sampson Consulting, or any other person or intermediary) directly or indirectly (through persons in your name) accepted money, benefits, favors, or other things of value to induce or encourage you to wear and / or wear Nike tennis shoes and other products?

Before attending Duke University, did you or anyone acting on your behalf, including, but not limited to, Sharonda Sampson, Lee Anderson, Sharonda Sampson Consulting, or any other person or intermediary) directly or indirectly (through persons in your name) accepted money, benefits, favors, or other things of value to induce or encourage you to wear and / or wear Adidas tennis shoes and other products?

Wallach claimed that Williamson has no immediate legal obligation to answer Ford's questions.

Zion Williamson will NOT be required to respond to such requests for admission or questioning. At least not for several months. They were filed in a Florida lawsuit that is on hold against him while challenging personal jurisdiction on appeal. You have no obligation to answer them. – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 11, 2020

Willie Gary, Ford's lead attorney in her lawsuit against Williamson, did not offer a clear answer to a question from The Athletic asking if her team had evidence that Williamson, or someone requesting it, received illegal benefits.

"We have ideas, opinions, and some leads of our own," Gary told The Athletic. "We are looking for information to support our case. This is what we want to know. "

Gary confirmed that some of the information he mentioned comes from public hearings, including attorney Michael Avenatti, who in August alleged that two men in charge of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League argued with a Nike executive who paid Zion Williamson. $ 35,000 that was still in high school. Avenatti was later convicted of trying to extort Nike.

A spokesman for Jeffrey Klein, Williamson's attorney, pointed to a statement from Duke in September 2019 when contacted by The Athletic:

"As soon as Duke learned of any allegations that could have affected Zion Williamson's eligibility, we conducted a thorough and objective investigation that was conducted by people outside the athletics department," wrote Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld. "We found no evidence to support any allegation. Zion thrived as a student and athlete at Duke, and always conducted himself with integrity and purpose. "

Ford, when contacted by The Athletic and asked if she was involved in providing any illegal benefits to Williamson, said, "No, no, no. It's definitely not me, 100 percent."

If Zion Williamson received inadmissible benefits, why would it affect his lawsuit?

This is how Ford's interrogations come into play: if Ford can prove that Williamson received payments and / or benefits before or during his time at Duke, he would no longer be protected by the UAAA, the entire basis of Williamson's lawsuit against Prime Sports. , which makes it much easier for Ford to win his counter suit.

"It doesn't matter when the contract is signed. If you are no longer a student athlete, the NCAA rules no longer apply," Ford attorney Larry Strauss told The Athletic. “The nuance is that this doesn't just apply to him. Any third party who acted as an agent, their parents or handlers, all of their actions may also affect eligibility. "

The interrogations presented in Miami serve as precursors to a deposition in the Prime Sport lawsuit. Strauss said his team hopes to start the remarks in late May or early June, according to The Athletic. Gary said his team "will not leave a stone unturned,quot; in trying to find relevant parts for Williamson's recruitment at Duke. That includes his parents and, potentially, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Who Is Cedriquze Johnson?

Former Louisiana-Monroe basketball player Cedriquze Johnson was the initial mediator between Williamson and Ford; reportedly submitted them. Johnson, who claims to have known Williamson since the latter was a high school student in high school, also filed a lawsuit against Ford in March, alleging that he was promised a 5 percent cut for his work.

Johnson's lawsuit alleges Ford reunited with Williamson's family in January 2019, when he was still a student athlete at Duke. That, Wallach said, would void any contract he signed with Prime Sports under the UAAA.

This was presented last month by a Louisiana man who claims that Gina Ford promised him a 5% cut of the marketing deal for introducing her to the Zion Williamson family. In my opinion, this is what escalated things. https://t.co/IC1ozUn3o1 – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 11, 2020

It's worth noting that Johnson and Ford have a shared interest in the latter winning their lawsuit against Williamson. If Williamson's Prime Sports contract is terminated, Johnson receives nothing. The two are scheduled for mediation later this week, according to The Athletic.