The warriors allowed the minority owner who pushed Kyle Lowry in the NBA Finals to return to his executive position.

The Warriors will allow minority owner who pushed and rebuked Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the 2019 NBA Finals to return to his full position after serving a one-year suspension and paying a $ 500,000 fine.

Mark Stevens chased Lowry in Game 3 of the series after Lowry fell into the Oracle Arena crowd in search of a loose ball. Stevens owns about 2 to 10 percent of the team, according to The Athletic.

The incident led to calls for Stevens to be forced from office and sparked strong criticism from across the NBA. Lowry said he was in favor of a ban.

"Such a guy, who shows his true class, should not be part of our league," Lowry told reporters. "There just is no place for that."

LeBron James on Instagram wrote that "there was absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that." Even Warriors players were adamant in their Stevens evaluations.

"In a situation where (the players) are essentially helpless, you will always be vulnerable," said Draymond Green. "It's definitely not something you want from someone in the ownership group."

Stevens apologized through a statement shortly after Game 3, writing, "The behavior I displayed last night does not reflect the person I am or have been all my life."

Golden State has apparently taken its word and did not consider its actions disqualifying for a key organizational figure.

Stevens will not be allowed in Chase Center if the 2019-20 season is resumed, as his suspension applies until the end of the season, but he will be allowed to return for the 2020-21 season.