The US Marine Corps. USA Checks your long-range radar system – Defense Blog

The US Marine Corps. USA He has posted several photos of a routine checkup on an AN / TPS-59 radar system at the Cannon Air Defense Complex at Marine Corps Yuma Air Station.

AN / TPS-59 Radar is the only radar capable of Long Range Theater 3D Ballistic Missile (TBM) Aerial Surveillance Long Range Theater.

According to open sources, AN / TPS-59 is a transportable solid-state L-band radar that serves as the primary aerial surveillance radar for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) ​​and is integrated into the AN / TSQ-263 Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S) and the composite tracking network AN / MSQ-143 (V) 1 (CTN). The radar uses the active beam direction in elevation and the mechanical direction in azimuth.

The 3D radar system is optimized to detect and track air-breathing targets and TBMs that pose serious threats to MAGTF operations. The Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) uses radar during sustained ground operations and is part of the joint air defense and anti-missile defense architecture.

Radar supports the MAGTF commander in anti-aircraft warfare operations and aircraft and missile control at a distance of 300 nautical miles for ABT and TBM surveillance at 400 nautical miles.

The radar system is currently implemented in direct support of MAGTF operations.

AN / TPS-59 is used by the Marine Corps of the United States, Egypt and Bahrain.