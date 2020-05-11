The United States will accuse China of trying to hack vaccine data, as the virus redirects cyber attacks

The warning comes as Israeli officials accuse Iran of making an effort in late April to cut off the water supply, as the Israelis were confined to their homes, although the government has offered no evidence to back up its claim. More than a dozen countries have redistributed to military and intelligence hackers to get everything they can about responses to the virus from other nations. Even American allies like South Korea and nations that don't normally stand out for their cyber vulnerabilities, like Vietnam, have suddenly redirected their state hackers to focus on virus-related information, according to private security firms.