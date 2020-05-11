The state will begin reopening on Friday, includes Drive-Ins – Up News Info

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the worst-hit state in the union will begin a reopening on the scene this Friday. Three regions of the state will begin reopening on May 15. Those are Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Mohawk Valley.

Cuomo said those areas had met seven metrics that will be used to determine when it is appropriate to loosen the restrictions.

Cuomo also announced that certain "low risk" companies may reopen this Friday. These include landscaping and gardening, low-risk outdoor recreation such as tennis, and movie theaters.

Today we enter a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. We have established criteria for reopening based on 7 metrics: pic.twitter.com/Ar1QzxLUyl – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 11, 2020

The state released a map showing where each region of the state is based on those metrics.

Three New York regions are set to begin reopening on May 15. Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Mohawk Valley have met the 7 metrics required to begin Phase 1 of the reopening plan. This is where all of New York's regions are currently located: pic.twitter.com/ShZL200kuO – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 11, 2020

In each region there will be a regional control room that will closely monitor progress and act as a circuit breaker ready to intervene, Cuomo said.