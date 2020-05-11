The star-studded home variety show coming to Peacock

Several stars from the NBCUniversal family team up to entertain you. Peacock will air The variety show at home, a short-form series featuring a group of talents from across the NBCU family, every day of the week beginning Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.
Seth MacFarlane will present each installment of The variety show at home. The special series will highlight Feeding America, Americares and United Way to create awareness and support for organizations. Most shows will be less than 10 minutes long and the series will last four weeks in Peacock.
Participating talent included includes Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, D & # 39; Arcy Carden, Ed Helms, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Christopher Meloni, Mike Schur, Sean Hayes and more. Get the full summary below.
Inclined talent also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, John Michael Higgins, Cerro Dulé, Glenn Howerton, Lyrical lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Mary McCormack, Mike "The Miz,quot; Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton oswalt, Paula Pell, Ana Maria Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Ruffin amber, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Athletes of the team of EE. USA, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David wain, Johnny weir, Larry Wilmore and more.
Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the United States. The show will also be available on Peacock's social media.
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)