The star-studded home variety show coming to Peacock

Several stars from the NBCUniversal family team up to entertain you. Peacock will air The variety show at home, a short-form series featuring a group of talents from across the NBCU family, every day of the week beginning Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Seth MacFarlane will present each installment of The variety show at home. The special series will highlight Feeding America, Americares and United Way to create awareness and support for organizations. Most shows will be less than 10 minutes long and the series will last four weeks in Peacock.

Participating talent included includes Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, D & # 39; Arcy Carden, Ed Helms, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Christopher Meloni, Mike Schur, Sean Hayes and more. Get the full summary below.