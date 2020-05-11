The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 4 million in emergency aid COVID-19 – Up News Info

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed more than $ 4 million in direct financial assistance to some 4,000 SAG-AFTRA members in urgent need, with hundreds of applications still under review. In his seventh "conversation by the fire," Foundation President Courtney B. Vance noted today that "it still takes approximately three weeks to receive assistance, so please wait and be patient."

See his latest "fireplace chat" here:

Grants are generally $ 1,000 to help pay for basic living expenses, such as food, housing, and medical care. "With over 100,000 actors out of a job, our Disaster Relief Fund will need several million dollars to help those in need, so every dollar counts," the Foundation states on its website. "The SAG-AFTRA Foundation operates solely with grants and donations and many of the industry's top workers support the Foundation." The Aid Fund is administered by the Actors Fund.

Offering words of encouragement, Vance urged members to "Use what you know. Don't worry about what you don't know," citing the late casting director Michael Shurtleff. "It is sound advice," he said. “But since we live in a time of great uncertainty, when are things going to open up? When will I be able to return to the public? When will the jobs return? – that does not mean that we are powerless. I encourage you to use what you know as artists, as people, as members of your community, and to use your personal toolbox to make the world a better place for yourself and those around you. ”